From breakfast to dinner to delightful desserts, these food and drink recipes from 2024 were a hit with Viva readers.

So, what have readers been cooking in 2024? These recipes from Angela Casley have proven to be the most sought-after.

Sweet treats have certainly been at the top of the menu. Some of these recipes enjoy seasonal specificities – think a floral feijoa slice or a citrusy tart. Others can be baked, pureed and piped at any time of year, like oat chocolate chip cookies, silky mousse or mochaccino-topped biscuits.

What is clear is that we’re drawn to showstoppers made for sharing, like a towering meringue pear cake and pretty pink strawberry puffs.

In terms of savoury offerings, the quick-to-cook recipes have been much-loved. Quiche, one-pot meals and flippable fritters are easy to make for weekday dinners. However, a few recipes have impressed with their decadence, like a six-hour beef short rib or braised brisket nachos.

Preheat your ovens, prep your baking trays and secure your favourite apron. Here is the full collection of this year’s 50 most popular recipes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

1

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

2

Photo / Babiche Martens

3

Photo / Babiche Martens

4

Photo / Babchie Martens

5 Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

6

Photo / Babiche Martens

7

Photo / Babiche Martens

8

Photo / Babiche Martens

9

Photo / Babiche Martens

10

Photo / Babiche Martens

11

Photo / Babiche Martens

12

Photo / Babiche Martens

13

Photo / Babiche Martens

14

Photo / Babiche Martens

15

Photo / Babiche Martens

16

Photo / Babiche Martens

17

Photo / Babiche Martens

18

Photo / Babiche Martens

19

Versatile, homemade Curry Sauce

Photo / Babiche Martens

20

Photo / Babiche Martens

21

Photo / Babiche Martens

22

Photo / Babiche Martens

23

Photo / Babiche Martens

24

Photo / Babiche Martens

25

Photo / Babiche Martens

26

Photo / Babiche Martens

27

Photo / Babiche Martens

28

Photo / Babiche Martens

29

Photo / Babiche Martens

30

Amaretti Biscuits

Photo / Babiche Martens

31

Photo / Babiche Martens

32

Photo / Babiche Martens

33

Photo / Babiche Martens

34

Photo / Babiche Martens

35

Photo / Babiche Martens

36

Photo / Babiche Martens

37

Photo / Babiche Martens

38

Photo / Babiche Martens

39

Photo / Babiche Martens

40

Photo / Babiche Martens

41

Photo / Babiche Martens

42

Photo / Babiche Martens

43

Photo / Babiche Martens

44

Photo / Babiche Martens

45

Photo / Babiche Martens

46

Photo / Babiche Martens

47

Photo / Babiche Martens

48

Photo / Babiche Martens

49

Photo / Babiche Martens