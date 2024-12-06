From breakfast to dinner to delightful desserts, these food and drink recipes from 2024 were a hit with Viva readers.
So, what have readers been cooking in 2024? These recipes from Angela Casley have proven to be the most sought-after.
Sweet treats have certainly been at the top of themenu. Some of these recipes enjoy seasonal specificities – think a floral feijoa slice or a citrusy tart. Others can be baked, pureed and piped at any time of year, like oat chocolate chip cookies, silky mousse or mochaccino-topped biscuits.
What is clear is that we’re drawn to showstoppers made for sharing, like a towering meringue pear cake and pretty pink strawberry puffs.
In terms of savoury offerings, the quick-to-cook recipes have been much-loved. Quiche, one-pot meals and flippable fritters are easy to make for weekday dinners. However, a few recipes have impressed with their decadence, like a six-hour beef short rib or braised brisket nachos.
Preheat your ovens, prep your baking trays and secure your favourite apron. Here is the full collection of this year’s 50 most popular recipes.