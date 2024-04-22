Got a fruit bowl full of feijoas? Turn to this towering cake.

This cake is full of wholesome goodies, including cashews, dates and of course the star — feijoas. Dollop with yoghurt or cream and enjoy.

FEIJOA, DATE AND CASHEW CAKE RECIPE Makes 1

1 cup feijoa pulp 1 cup feijoa pulp 1 cup dates, chopped 1 cup dates, chopped 1 cup boiling water 1 cup boiling water 100g butter 100g butter 1 cup brown sugar 1 cup brown sugar 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger ½ cup roughly chopped raw cashews ½ cup roughly chopped raw cashews 2 eggs 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 2 cups flour 2 cups flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking soda 1 extra feijoa, sliced, to decorate 1 extra feijoa, sliced, to decorate Greek yoghurt or ice cream, to serve Greek yoghurt or ice cream, to serve

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper. Place the feijoa, dates, water, butter, sugar, and ginger in a medium-sized pot and bring them to a boil. Remove from the heat. Stir in the cashews, eggs, vanilla, flour, baking powder and baking soda. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Add the sliced feijoa around the edges. Bake for 40 minutes until soft and springy to the touch. Remove and cool for 20 minutes before enjoying. Serve with yoghurt or icecream.

