Food & Drink

Feijoa, Date & Cashew Cake Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
A few thin slices of seasonal feijoas take this lush cake to the next level. Photo / Babiche Martens

Got a fruit bowl full of feijoas? Turn to this towering cake.

This cake is full of wholesome goodies, including cashews, dates and of course the star — feijoas. Dollop with yoghurt or cream and enjoy.

FEIJOA, DATE AND CASHEW CAKE RECIPE

Makes 1

1 cup feijoa pulp

1 cup dates, chopped

1 cup boiling water

100g butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

½ cup roughly chopped raw cashews

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 extra feijoa, sliced, to decorate

Greek yoghurt or ice cream, to serve
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the feijoa, dates, water, butter, sugar, and ginger in a medium-sized pot and bring them to a boil. Remove from the heat.
  3. Stir in the cashews, eggs, vanilla, flour, baking powder and baking soda. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Add the sliced feijoa around the edges. Bake for 40 minutes until soft and springy to the touch. Remove and cool for 20 minutes before enjoying.
  4. Serve with yoghurt or icecream.

Make any day a special occasion.

A bright and buttery German plum cake. Sweet, tart and the kind of cake you can eat for breakfast.

Orange, ricotta and fennel cake. We love serving this handsome, syrupy cake with a few spoonfuls of yoghurt.

Coconut sponge cake with plums and cream. This easy-to-make cake drips — figuratively and literally — with flavour.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Grapefruit, blueberry and white chocolate tea cake. With a grapefruit icing, it’s equal parts sweet and zesty.

Donna Hay’s banana coconut dream cake with yoghurt frosting. This heavenly cake is just as good with or without the frosting.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5