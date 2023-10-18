Food & Drink

Zesty Grapefruit, Blueberry & White Chocolate Cake Recipe

By Angela Casley
Make the most grapefruit season with this sticky tea cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is the perfect tea cake. Massaging the sugar and zest together really brings the grapefruit flavour through. Have a little taste and you’ll see it’s worth getting sticky fingers for.

GRAPEFRUIT, BLUEBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

½ cup sugar

Zest of 1 grapefruit

½ cup grapefruit juice

2 eggs

½ cup olive oil

1 cup Greek yoghurt

2 cups plain flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup blueberries

100g white chocolate chunks
Icing

½ cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp grapefruit juice
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease the base and side of a 6-cup Bundt tin (or a 22-cm tin).
  2. Place the sugar and zest in a bowl. Massage with your fingertips to infuse the grapefruit flavour into the sugar. Add the juice, eggs, oil and yoghurt, whisking with a fork.
  3. In a large bowl place the flour, baking powder and soda. Add the wet mixture, combining gently. Fold through the berries and chocolate. Spoon into the Bundt tin, smoothing the top.
  4. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.
  5. To make the icing, mix the icing sugar and juice together.
  6. Place the cake on a serving platter and drizzle with icing. Decorate with fruit if desired.

