This is the perfect tea cake. Massaging the sugar and zest together really brings the grapefruit flavour through. Have a little taste and you’ll see it’s worth getting sticky fingers for.
GRAPEFRUIT, BLUEBERRY AND WHITE CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8
½ cup sugar Zest of 1 grapefruit ½ cup grapefruit juice 2 eggs ½ cup olive oil 1 cup Greek yoghurt 2 cups plain flour 1 ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking soda ½ cup blueberries 100g white chocolate chunks
Icing ½ cup icing sugar 1 Tbsp grapefruit juice
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease the base and side of a 6-cup Bundt tin (or a 22-cm tin).
- Place the sugar and zest in a bowl. Massage with your fingertips to infuse the grapefruit flavour into the sugar. Add the juice, eggs, oil and yoghurt, whisking with a fork.
- In a large bowl place the flour, baking powder and soda. Add the wet mixture, combining gently. Fold through the berries and chocolate. Spoon into the Bundt tin, smoothing the top.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.
- To make the icing, mix the icing sugar and juice together.
- Place the cake on a serving platter and drizzle with icing. Decorate with fruit if desired.