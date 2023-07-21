As lemons drop from the trees around the neighbourhood, there is a sudden abundance of sour-sweet fruit. Luckily, the fruit is versatile and makes a great addition to plenty of meals.

It’s particularly delicious with seafood, balancing out the brininess with fresh citrus notes. That’s shown with flaky salmon, buttery mussels and a flounder centrepiece.

The sourness of a ripe lemon gains exciting complexity in sweet desserts too. Lemon curd makes a delightful partner for breaded goods, while zest brings out a kick in bright and cheerful cakes.

Savoury

This simple homemade sauce will be your new favourite addition to dinner party plates or fish and chip parcels.

A seafood medley keeps it fresh with a zesty crumb of lemon, orange and shredded coconut.

This crunchy cauliflower is glazed with honey and lemon and served with a sweet chilli sour cream.

Pan-fired shallots and cheesy parmesan bring a rich, lush flavour to this comforting winter dish.

For an extra crispy falafel, you’ll want to shallow-fry smaller pieces. All that extra texture pairs perfectly with creamy tahini and lemon yoghurt.

This impressive centrepiece is pan-fried with seasoned flour before being garnished with fresh and salty toppings.

This homemade hummus draws plenty of its flavour from garlic, tahini and a slice of preserved lemon and is moreish paired with salty, spice-rubbed baked carrots.

Nici Wickes shares this recipe for a hearty and warming bowl of risotto, which retains richness from white wine and vegetable stock.

The addition of ricotta introduces a super-velvety texture to this vegetarian tart, with lemon zest adding an extra citrus note.

Flaky baked salmon tops a bed of pasta in this luscious recipe, tossed with butter, fennel, almonds lemon zest and juice.

Sweet

This vibrant preserve will keep well in the fridge for a week and makes a great topping for pancakes, waffles, and ice cream.

An earthy pastry encases a sweet and creamy curd, sprinkled with poppy seeds for an extra crunch.

Salty pistachios are folded into the honey-sweetened batter of this rich cake, with ground almonds building on the nutty taste.

Hints of vanilla and a good dollop of creme fraiche complete this dessert.

This intricate dessert is so bright and the softened, wine-cooked tamarillos pack a deep flavour.

This gluten-free cake uses mashed potato to create a fluffy, moist cake topped with a lemony drizzle.

These crumbly nibbles pack citrus notes into both the creamy custard and crisp shortbread.

Coconut and brown sugar create a caramelised base for a bright, sweet topping.

This dessert comes together quickly and utilises soaked cashews for a deeply creamy texture.

This cake recipe revels in a simple approach to citrus, with the punchy lemon flavour delivered through the batter and an uber-sweet syrup.