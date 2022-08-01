Dessert Calls For Brown Sugar & Lemon Custards With Shortbread

Make the shortbread ahead of time and try not to nibble on it too much before serving. I like my custard at room temperature, but serve it warm if you prefer.
BROWN SUGAR AND LEMON CUSTARDS WITH SHORTBREAD RECIPE Serves 4-6
Custards 3 eggs plus 1 yolk ½ cup brown sugar ¼ tsp vanilla 200ml cream 2 tsp lemon zest
Citrus shortbread 200g butter ½ cup sugar ½ cup cornflour 2 cups plain flour Zest of ½ lemon Zest of ½ orange
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease 3 or 4 small glass cups or jars.
- Turn the oven to 160C. Into a bowl place the eggs, yolk, sugar, vanilla, cream and lemon zest, whisking well. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Sieve into your vessels. Place them into a baking dish and fill to half way up the sides with warm water.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove and cool to room temperature.
- For the shortbread, beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Stir through the cornflour, flour, lemon and orange zest. Roll on a lightly floured bench into two 20cm-diameter discs, 5mm thick. Place on to two baking trays. Cut into wedges. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove and cool.
- Serve the custard with shortbread on the side.