How do you wear polkadots? Go for subversive and playful styles.

Polkadots are an enduring pattern.

The print, though subtle, is undeniably joyful. There’s a distinct kookiness evoked by the scattering of dots, which you can amplify to suit your preference – go for vibrant hues for loud colour-blocking patterns, or opt for a more subtle black and white.

If you’re looking for pieces that feel contemporary, consider sleek and cheeky silhouettes (Emma Muir’s inventive bikini tees are a perfect example of a twist on vintage stylings). Though, longer and more relaxed cuts will be more rewarding for a wardrobe inclined towards the classics.

Emerging designer Emma Muir showcased alternate versions of this bikini tee at Te Wiki Āhua O Aotearoa for her label Rhoda Nunn. Now, she has released new varieties, with polkadot bikini and monochromatic layers.

Sylvester's 'Kusama Ballet' winter collection revels in the joy of polka dots, in reference to contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama (whose pieces feature explosive use of the pattern). There are teal colourways, alongside the black and white pictured here, plastered across dresses, skirts and tops. The collection also features these sweet boxer shorts, for those looking for something cheeky to layer.

This simple and sleek dress draws on a romantic silhouette of the 1930s, but could be slyly subversive when paired with heavier accessories and tough leather layers.

This frilly frock with see you through the seasons, best paired with colourful, statement tights and big boots in the winter months.

Silk scarves are an all-year-round item, great for sheltering your head from bad weather, or adding interest through accessories.

An array of subtle pleats creates eye-catching texture for this top, which will serve as an excellent base layer beneath sturdy coats.

The sleeves and neckline of this long, day-to-night dress are adorned with little ties, which can be looped into sweet bows.

This tiny Vivienne Westwood denim miniskirt is a joyful, celebratory piece. It features the classic orb in embroidery and the regularity of the pattern is challenged by the placement of seams.

This button-up, though preppy and professional, is also comfortable and slouchy. This makes it easy to transition between days off and time spent at work. It’s also made of organic cotton.

Make a smaller statement in these peekaboo crew socks. They’ll look especially fantastic with black leather loafers or boots.

