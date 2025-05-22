Need a stompy and sturdy pair of winter ankle boots? This collection of footwear, available to shop now, will deliver.

Marching around town or stomping down city streets demands a robust, well-made shoe.

In this collection of winter boots, you’ll find all sorts of shapes and sizes that will facilitate a busy winter day or evening. There are plenty of flat and barely there heels for everyday use as well as heels more suited to occasion wear in the evenings.

You might also consider adding a pair of fluffy, woolly socks to insulate these boots (choose a thicker textile if you want to guard against the onset of hotspots and blisters as you’re breaking them in).

This is a minimalist take on a biker boot, with a just-chunky-enough sole and square toe.

A teensy but manageable kitten heel creates an eye-catching shape for these espresso brown boots. They are also available in black and white. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A glossy cherry red leather is surprisingly versatile. The shape of this well-heeled boot is simple and slick.

A couple of silver buckles create interest for these stompable biker boots, which are made with practical wear in mind (see: a broad block heel).

Produced in New Zealand, these boots are a reliable option for everyday wear. They come in this dusty red colour as well as a more neutral black.

These calf-height boots from local brand Bronwyn feature a very 90s square toe.

Your step will be completely cushioned in these thick-soled flat boots. For a minimal look, the zip is placed at the back of the shoe.

If your regular outings include muddier terrain, consider these rubber gumboots by British brand Barbour.

For fans of 60s fashion: take a mod-ish turn in these white leather boots.

This pair of dark teal boots features raised lines and shapes that create additional texture. They are also available in black, burgundy and brown.

The sole of this shoe is cut in angular lines, adding a contemporary twist to the classic Chelsea boot.

The buckle on this boot will be enticing for those who prefer gold jewellery – it’s formed into an organic shape and subverts the bulkiness of the shoe.

More cold-weather wear

From practical accessories to staples of the season.

From Neckerchiefs To Mittens, Here Are 20 Autumn Accessories To Brighten Your Day. This collection of autumn accessories will bring a bit of colour to a monochromatic wardrobe.

Walk In All Weathers With These Thick-Soled Shoes That Offer Stacks Of Trendy Tread. Seven clompy pairs of shoes perfect for winter wear.

Autumn Fashion: 9 Chic Ways To Reinvent Your Wardrobe For The New Season. From rugby jerseys to handmade knitwear, what to wear and invest in as the temperatures cool requires some thoughtful consideration.

Beat The Autumnal Breeze With These Sweeping Long Skirts. They will shelter you from the cold and sway in the wind.