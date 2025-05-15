It’s NZ Music Month. These are some of the coolest pieces of merch to show our local music scene some love.

On May 30, there’s a chance to celebrate and platform our local music scene with a certain sartorial choice.

NZ Music T-Shirt Day offers an open invitation to don your favourite piece of merch for a local act – whether it’s a raggedy vintage T-shirt or a freshly printed tee picked up from a recent gig.

If you’re missing this wardrobe essential, worry not. This encompassing collection highlights a range of artists in diverse genres and sounds. In future, keep your eye out for the merch table!

It’s unsurprising that singer-songwriter Benee has an excellent selection of tees to choose from – she’s an intentional dresser who uses fashion as a source of expression. This one is superbly silly.

It's a serene print for this T-shirt from The Beths. If you're up for something poppier (and a little more Auckland), the indie rock group also has a bright yellow referencing a bungee jump off the Harbour Bridge.

Rep a local record label with this vintage-inspired tee from Flying Nun.

For the introverts: this is merch that doesn’t really look like merch. The Dunedin-based indie pop group keeps it low-key with this mohawked figure.

Their music is loud, but this tee is quiet. Still, fellow fans of this New Zealand metal band will recognise this logo, earning you a knowing head nod.

It’s a cheeky tee that will earn you smiles and help to support Jess Bailey, of Fables. It’s also available in black and blue.

This cosy long-sleeved top is freshly printed, bearing the cover of Marlon William‘s latest album Te Whare Tīwekaweka.

The dream pop band are set to release their album Aseurai in June, to much anticipation. This simple white tee will be an easy one to add to your wardrobe (and captures the mood of their soothing sound).

A slightly spooky graphic grabs attention on this T-shirt from local fuzz-pop band Na Noise. It features three figures and three apparitions – reach for it again on Halloween.

This birthday T-shirt, which marks 25 years of New Zealand Music Month, is designed by independent artist Lily Paris West. It’s also a fundraising initiative: 100% of the proceeds go towards the MusicHelps charity.

