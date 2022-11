Aotearoa’s award-winning musician Marlon Williams sat down with Viva to talk us through all of his creative and personal influences. Find out his biggest musical inspiration, the person who influenced his life the most, and why he finds selecting his stylish outfits “a manic process”.

Along with those big revelations, Marlon also muses on catholic guilt, the book that left him “extremely shook” and sniffing Paul McCartney.

Discover all this and much more in our brand-new video series Under The Influence.