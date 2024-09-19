Kamala Harris seized the moment to speak to Black lawmakers at a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation event at the weekend, and she used her dress to help her do it. New York designer LaQuan Smith tells the Washington Post how it happened.

Since beginning her whirlwind campaign for President at the end of the July, Vice-President Kamala Harris has rarely been seen in anything other than business-casual clothes and pantsuits.

But on Saturday night, at a dinner for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in Washington, she showed that she still enjoys bringing the dazzle, and performing a bit of sartorial diplomacy when the moment calls for it.

Harris wore a long-sleeve black sequin column dress by the New York designer LaQuan Smith. While a sequin column has been one of Harris’s go-to silhouettes, Smith’s unusual neckline and corseted waist gave the design some extra pizazz: It was “structured and sculpted to elongate her silhouette, but still soft enough to maintain a sense of grace,” Smith said in an email interview on Sunday.

Harris has worn Smith’s designs before, including to a Beyoncé concert last summer. “My garments are for powerful women who are comfortable standing out,” he said, “and I think that speaks to her strength as a leader.”

Harris has chosen not to foreground her race and gender in her campaign, a decision she has carried over in her clothing. She has worn suits by the French brand Chloé, whose German designer, Chemena Kamali, created both of the suits she wore at the Democratic National Convention, and her looks for formal events often come from the streamlined luxury designers commonly worn by white-collar career women, such as Valentino.

Vice-President Kamala Harris on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photo / Ruth Fremson from The New York Times

At Saturday’s event, she seized the opportunity to speak directly to Black lawmakers. “Now the baton is in our hands,” she said. “I truly believe that America is ready to turn the page on the politics of division and hate.”

Her clothing told this story, too. Smith, a Black designer from Queens who started his brand more than a decade ago, when he was just 21, has dressed Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Beyoncé wears LaQuan Smith to a Jay Z Exhibition at Brooklyn Public Library. Photo / @laquan_smith

He is beloved in New York for his sexy garments and the party-like atmosphere of his runway shows. During New York Fashion Week, he showed eyebrow-raising khaki minidresses and bodysuits, many of them sheer, and some with padded hips that he told Vogue gave “a BBL effect.”

“There’s a shared understanding and mutual respect that comes from having a journey rooted in hard work, resilience and creativity,” Smith said. “As a Black designer, I know the challenges of navigating this industry, and I think Vice-President Harris understands the significance of representation and support for Black-owned businesses.”

Model Winnie Harlow walks the runway at the LaQuan Smith show at New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Smith discussed in an email exchange with The Washington Post how the dress came to be, how he describes the Vice-President’s style, and how he believes politicians should use the tools of fashion. The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.

How did this opportunity come up? Have you dressed Harris before? What about your designs do you think appeals to her?

LaQuan Smith: Harris has been a longtime supporter of the LaQuan Smith brand, and it’s been such an honour to design for her on multiple occasions. Most recently, she wore a custom gold sequin button-down to Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in DC, which was a look we had created specifically for her. For the Congressional Black Caucus dinner, her team reached out, and within 24 hours, I had a sketch ready that resonated with her vision. I believe what appeals to her about my designs is the boldness, the confidence and the unapologetic glamour I bring. My garments are for powerful women who are comfortable standing out, and I think that speaks to her strength as a leader.

You are a Black American who has built a small business. That in itself is a great story. Did your team and the VP’s connect over that fact as well?

Absolutely. There’s a shared understanding and mutual respect that comes from having a journey rooted in hard work, resilience and creativity. As a Black designer, I know the challenges of navigating this industry, and I think Vice-President Harris understands the significance of representation and support for Black-owned businesses. It’s always more than just fashion. It’s about legacy, community and showing what’s possible when we support one another.

What does the dress convey? And tell us about that neckline!

The dress is meant to convey strength and elegance, a powerful blend of feminine energy with an edge. The sequined embroidery was meticulously placed to reflect the lights of the event, catching attention without overwhelming. The neckline is a bold statement — structured and sculpted to elongate her silhouette, but still soft enough to maintain a sense of grace. It’s designed to show that women can be both commanding and sophisticated, all in the same breath.

Q: What does this dress say about power and glamour?

Power and glamour go hand in hand, and this gown was all about embodying both. The sequins give it that high-glam factor, but it’s the way the dress is cut and tailored that conveys power. The structure and sharp lines balance the opulence of the embroidery, showing that glamour doesn’t have to be overly delicate; it can be assertive, purposeful and commanding. That’s the message of this gown: to own the room and let your presence speak volumes.

How would you describe the Vice-President’s style?

I would describe Harris’ style as classic with a modern twist. She’s someone who values timeless elegance but is not afraid to step into something more daring when the moment calls for it. Her style is reflective of her leadership: strong, polished and always intentional. She gravitates toward pieces that empower her, but also speak to her individuality, and that’s what I love about working with her.

How do you think a politician (male or female) should use fashion? How does a political figure wearing your designs help or support you or your business?

Fashion is a powerful tool for politicians because it communicates without words. Whether it’s the cut of a suit or the colour of a dress, what they wear can send a message about who they are and what they stand for. For someone like Harris, her choices reflect leadership, confidence and approachability, and that’s exactly what my designs aim to do. When a political figure chooses to wear my designs, it elevates the visibility of my brand, especially to audiences who may not have been aware of my work before. It’s a unique platform that blends artistry with influence, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that dialogue.

