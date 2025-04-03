This collection of autumn accessories will bring a bit of colour to a monochromatic wardrobe.

In April, the weather takes on a rude attitude. The wind picks up and the rain pelts down, demanding a more technical approach to dressing. Suddenly, the properties of garments and their material become impossible to ignore – cotton T-shirts fail to buffer the cold and become icy after an unexpected drenching.

So, we turn to wardrobe staples – think coats, sweaters and trousers – that will envelope us in insulating and comforting materials. For lots of people, these pieces tend to be ones we purchase in ‘neutral’ colour ways. This is a utilitarian approach as it allows us to re-wear pieces repeatedly with different stylings (which, if it means you’ll wear and enjoy your clothing more, is great!). However, this practicality can something lead to the dominance of monochromatic, muted dress. After a long period of grey weather, you might find yourself craving something brighter.

In this collection of autumn and winter accessories, you’ll find a preference for colour. These joyful pieces are intended to be paired with the garments that make up your wardrobe staples, providing a vibrancy you might otherwise be missing.

The pieces don’t sacrifice practicality either. They are made of insulating fabrics and will keep you warm from head to toe.

This plum-coloured beanie is by Adrienne Whitewood and is inspired by the intricate twining of taniko.

Organic cotton is used to construct this simple oat-coloured beanie. If you tend to dress in monochromatic black throughout the colder months, this is a goodie to ease yourself in. If you prefer, it also comes in lilac and black.

A woollen cap will both insulate your ensemble and keep the rain out of your face (do be careful with your choice in windy weather).

Could this be suitable for ski season? This cashmere headband will suit windier days and allow you some simplicity in routine.

Karanagahape Rd boutique Crushes stocks a whole range of these NZ-made, handknitted balaclavas, which make use of secondhand mohair and wool.

If the weather is really unforgiving, a scrunchie can be an easy way to sweep hair away (while still evoking some joy). This one by Caitlin Snell is made of silk and features a detached bow.

A silk scarf can be a helpful accessory for quick sprints through the rain. It could also feature more as a bright adornment, around your neck or attached to your favourite bag. This one is made in collaboration with the Auckland Art Gallery.

For a simple, sweet flourish, turn to a neckerchief. These are a little less bulky than a full length scarf and, if you choose a sturdy merino wool like this one from Francie, will still supply some warmth.

Wool is your best bet for ensuring cosiness. Swanndri has plenty of options, including this checkered, icy blue.

This knitted scarf is dubbed the ‘rubbish scarf’ by local brand Untouched World. It is made using leftover yarn, resulting in distinct, one-of-a-kind colourways. They also make socks and beanies with this method.

Pretty and plush, this rose-coloured accessory will stand out from a darker colour palette.

Blanket or scarf? Twenty-seven Names blurs the boundaries with this punny option made in Tauranga.

These mittens are made of lambswool and feature a preppy stripe detail.

Wrap up with these elongated mittens. They are also available in walnut brown, sage green, a seasonal ‘fig’ and an array of neutral colours.

Keep it simple with these speckled grey merino gloves. The NZ-made wool will stay warm in wild weather (unlikely other synthetics). If you prefer, there are also options for red, dark grey, navy and black.

These chocolatey cashmere gloves are a lush option for keeping you mitts warm.

These ribbed cotton socks will be a bright addition to black leather shoes. Peek them out the top of your boots or don them proudly in low-cut loafers.

Need a refresh of your white socks? These offer plenty of texture.

Intricate embroidery is a simple embellishment that can elevate a basic. These blooming socks are a great example.

These heavyweight socks are a good option for boots. They are made using a possum-merino.

