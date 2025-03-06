The weather is beginning to shift. Be prepared with these long skirts, available to shop now. They will shelter you from the cold and sway in the wind.

Autumn has shown its cards. The sun rises later in the mornings and disappears earlier in the evenings. The wind whips through the street. In a more positive development, feijoas are starting to drop from their trees – isn’t that enough to encourage you to embrace the new season?

If not, I’ll propose another. The colder weather brings about an opportunity for slightly more intricate dressing. When summer’s heat bears down, you’re given a few less layers to play with. Now, you can begin to pile them back on.

Let’s begin here, with long skirts. They’re an ideal piece for transitioning between the seasons – buffering the breeze and catching cinematically in wind gusts.

They’re also an excellent base for layering. For warmth, you might reach for tights or long socks. For style, you might overlay long tops, skirts or belts. Consider this collection for inspiration. There are styles to suit a range of preferences, from academic plaids to sheer drapery.

A basque waistline gives this long skirt sturdier structure. It comes in a wide selection of patterns, including this preppy plaid, red gingham. and blue and black pinstripes, as well as more neutral black and white colourways (the latter also has a linen fabric option).

Big box pleats create interesting movement for this wrap skirt, which is secured with snap closures.

Romance is in the air with this semi-sheer, floaty cotton skirt. The colour is an awesome autumn cliche. You could layer this piece to your comfort level – try pants, tights or lingerie.

This full-length skirt is tidy and orderly. It’s made from organic cotton poplin and has a utilitarian sensibility (read: pockets).

If you’re looking to update your workwear wardrobe, might you consider swapping trousers for a simple skirt like this midi-length one from Twenty-seven Names. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Tiptoe into more interesting patterns with this long, shimmering skirt. For colder days, pair with cosy knits for textural contrast.

A pencil skirt is a versatile option. Swap between T-shirts, collared blouses, knits and blazers – the skirt has a sense of polish.

Cosy up! This slouchy knit skirt is one to reach for when the temperature drops. It’s easy to style, too – reach for your staple T-shirts or button-ups.

This shapely denim skirt has real weight to it. To reinforce its sturdiness, reach for a good pair of leather boots.

This scholarly skirt will appeal to bookish types. Reach for loafers or Mary Janes to amplify its schoolishness.

This full skirt, best suited to occasionwear, features ornate patterning. The gold colouring will also catch the light as it moves.

The waist of this skirt features subtle pleating, which creates a unique drape in the cotton.

More Viva shops

Shoes, T-shirts and accessories to buy now and love forever!

Lovely Lingerie For Valentine’s Day & Beyond. Lingerie to gift to your loved one, or yourself.

13 Pairs Of Mary Janes That Are Anything But Plain. Strap into the silhouette of the season, and the next one’s too.

Nice T-Shirts You Can Wear Into The Office. The unsung hero of our working wardrobe is worth shouting about.