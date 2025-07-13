A big deal, marked intimately.

Harris Tapper is a business in scale, but its New Zealand Fashion Week debut won’t be.

Joining the official NZFW schedule for the first time in 2025, the premiere presentation, held for less than 100 guests at Blue in Ponsonby, will be small, considered, and personal.

The brand says, “There’s a new pulse coming from New Zealand fashion, we felt it was our duty to contribute.”

Harris Tapper joins a host of high-profile Aotearoa fashion brands confirming their involvement on the official schedule of Aotearoa’s premier fashion event, which returns in its new format from August 25-30.

Imbuing the intimacy of a mid-century couture salon, expect the Harris Tapper experience to mirror the ethos of the brand itself: clothes designed not for spectacle, but for the woman herself – modern, hard-working tailoring, designed with wise restraint.

Harris Tapper Autumn Winter 2025: Bardot Blazer, Adam Trouser and Helena Top.

In a nod to the nostalgic elegance that underpins the brand’s next collection, guests will be served Tanqueray Gibsons. The cousin of the martini mixes gin and dry vermouth and is often garnished with a pickled onion.

The brand will show a new collection that launches in August, with some of the pieces available to buy. Alongside this, the presentation will include special “coming-soon” pieces and some custom-made, artisanal one-offs. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“We are often inspired by the masters of couture and the quiet showmanship of the early couture salon shows in the 50s and 60s. We’ll be questioning the modern approach to sophistication and elegance.”

Close-knit showings have become somewhat of a signature for the burgeoning brand. In February, to celebrate its Spring Summer 2025 collection, it collaborated with Australian boutique The New Trend to host an intimate cocktail evening at The Apollo Inn in Melbourne. Last November, it collaborated with art adviser Anna Shapiro Taylor, bringing together artists Karen Black and Cybele Cox in Sydney to discuss the nuances of producing work at the intersection of commerce and creativity.

It was a fitting talking point for co-founders Lauren Tapper and Sarah Harris Gould, who are themselves meeting a period of increased commercial demand with an uncompromising vision.

Over the past 24 months, the quiet confidence that underpins their approach and aesthetic has translated into marked market momentum. Founded in 2017 as outfitters who at first focused solely on shirting, the brand has doubled its revenue annually.

The lift corresponds with a period in which the Harris Tapper brand has been cultivating a strong international presence. Tapper and Gould recently returned from New York City, where they took a series of meetings, including one at Vogue.

Harris Tapper was established in 2017 by former colleagues Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper.

But the Auckland-based design duo say this NZFW debut is a moment to celebrate on home ground, a salute to staying true to the philosophy that has garnered fans from the outset.

“The time and space we’ve allowed ourselves to sharpen our voice and tone has led to a more considered, curated approach to the way we see our wearer.”

A rare moment sees the brand with a core of quiet authority step into the spotlight. “We are never in a rush to be loud,” admits Tapper. “But this feels like the right moment to speak.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“We’ve spent years refining our DNA, fit and cut; working with amazing tailors, pattern cutters and skilled artisans. It felt like the product, the brand and the business were ready to speak and it feels only fitting that the conversation is here, where Harris Tapper was born.”

Harris Tapper’s NZFW debut won’t be about spectacle – those in the room will see a statement of established identity. A language of easy elegance displayed through refined fits, cuts and fabrics that toy with notions of femininity and power.

They say their involvement in fashion week is “both a culmination and a beginning”.

A brand entering a new era with assured energy, while treasuring the unique landscape they’re born from. Like fashion week itself.

Harris Tapper shows as part of New Zealand Fashion Week on August 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday July 18.

More on local fashion

From emerging talents to statements through style.

NZ Fashion Week 2025: 25 Things You Need To Know About The Event’s New Era. New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is set to make a jubilant return next month.

William Fitzgerald’s Circular Design Is ‘Shoddy’. The Mindful Fashion Award-Winner On Why That’s A Good Thing. William Keane Jung-Ying Fitzgerald, the winner of the Editorial Prize at the Mindful Fashion Circular Design Awards, has sewn a slick suit spun from recycled materials.

From Warkworth To London, Fashion Designer Kat Tua Is Challenging Māori Stereotypes. Menswear designer Kat Tua talks to Dan Ahwa about a deeply personal bespoke creation designed to underpin the values of her brand Manaaki for an international audience.