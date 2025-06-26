Launched tonight, New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is set to make a jubilant return in August. If you’re interested in attending, there are a few things worth taking note of throughout the week’s programming.

1) Aotearoa’s premier fashion event returns in its new format from August 25-30.

2) The new-look fashion platform has a new home to match, taking up residence at Shed 10 on Auckland’s Queens Wharf. Shows and events will take place in the waterfront venue, satellite spaces, and various locations around the city, allowing attendees to experience the vibrancy, uniqueness, and creativity of Aotearoa’s fashion, arts, and culture.

3) Revered Kiwi designer Karen Walker presents on the schedule for the first time in more than 15 years. At an industry gathering in March, Karen credited the refreshed format as luring her back, saying: “This vision has creativity at its heart. This vision is not 35 looks trotting up a runway.”

4) Aotearoa’s leading designers and biggest names will present collections, with Juliette Hogan presenting the first solo show of the week.

Adam Banoori wears a Nom*D T-shirt, Stolen Girlfriends Club leather jacket and a custom feather skirt by Poneke based designer Austin Delaney Girdlestone. Photo / Mara Sommer for New Zealand Fashion Week.

5) Having recently announced a design partnership with the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Rory William Docherty makes a welcome return to the schedule. Following his standout solo debut in 2023, he’ll present a creative installation in neighbouring Britomart precinct. 2023 Fashion Week opener Kiri Nathan will create a striking pou installation at Shed 10.

6) Speaker series Beyond the Runway will spotlight industry leaders sharing a career’s worth of knowledge, discussing issues such as navigating the global fashion landscape and what it takes to build a thriving business and career.

7) A favourite on NZFW runway, Kathryn Wilson will return with her effervescent footwear display. Sustainable fashion trailblazers Untouched World are an anticipated appearance on the 2025 schedule while Auckland-based avant-garde outfitters Taylor is promising an eclectic event.

Molly Dennis wears Juliette Hogan dress and Kathryn Wilson shoes. Photo / Mara Sommer for New Zealand Fashion Week.

8) For the first time in more than five years, NZFW have released an official campaign shoot, directed by board member and creative adviser Dan Ahwa, Viva’s former fashion editor and creative director.

9) Dan describes the campaign as being in step with the times. “Nothing overly-pretentious or intimidating. It’s simply about celebrating the feeling of fashion, whether it’s one of joy or empowerment.”

10) Photographed by Mara Sommer, the campaign is fronted by eight unique models who represent the shape of Aotearoa fashion “now and in the future”.

11) After debuting on the cover of Viva in 2021 photographed by Samiira Wali, student and model Yasmine Mohamud is one of the faces of the week, with Dan highlighting how she combines her love of beauty and fashion into her everyday look of modest dressing, using the colours and textures of the hijab as a starting point for outfits.

Yasmine Mohamud wears Claudia L skirt set, brooch by Niicolé Polard and shoes by Kathryn Wilson. Photo / Mara Sommer for New Zealand Fashion Week.

12) Designer participation fees have been waived for 2025, ensuring barriers to entry are removed. NZ Fashion Week owner Feroz Ali says: “NZFW is a celebration of creativity and talent focused on creating meaningful opportunities for designers. We understand the challenges the industry has been facing and that’s driven our decision to waive designer entry fees in 2025 to ensure the event is as inclusive as possible.”

13) A trio of shows will see the next generation of the industry define its future. The Future of Fashion showcase is tailored for brands with more than three years in business, and that demonstrate strong potential for commercial success and a readiness to scale. It joins University show The Graduate Collections, and Raise Up’s Walk the Line, geared towards secondary school students.

Carrie Berkey wears jacket by Adrion Atelier, Rebe mini skirt and Jasmin Sparrow earrings. Photo / Mara Sommer for New Zealand Fashion Week.

14) Milestone achievements are being marked. 2018 fashion week openers Knuefermann return to the schedule in 2025 with a 20th year celebration.

15) First-time showers include Rebe and Claudia Li, two exciting designers bringing an international aesthetic to the local scene.

16) Into The Archives, a NZFW-owned show, will open the week, looking retrospectively at more than two decades of contemporary iconic New Zealand fashion.

17) Crowd-favourite group shows are back, reflecting the event’s evolution from a trade and industry event to a multifaceted fashion, arts and culture showcase. The Pacific Fusion show will spotlight collections from 15 designers that reflect the vibrant heritage of Pacific culture and artistry.

18) These collaborative shows present fashion’s opportunity to make a tangible impact, with 2025’s schedule seeing the introduction of the Breast Cancer Cure Designer Showcase.

Vinnie Woolston wears archival Zambesi. Photo / Mara Sommer for New Zealand Fashion Week.

19) In March, New Zealand Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India signed a five-year memorandum of understanding which will see the two countries work together to connect designers, promote sustainability and foster industry growth for fashion talent in India and Aotearoa.

20) Joining Giltrap Group in supporting NZFW 2025 are Viva and NZME, Hotel Indigo, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Lion, DHL, Ooh!media, Eventbrite, L’Oréal, Blue Star Group, Heart of The City and ZEIL, reflecting a strong commercial backing for the event’s next chapter.

21) The invigorated direction of the event comes after a board refresh, which promised a renewed vision that embraces inclusivity, diversity, and a stronger consumer focus while maintaining its legacy.

22) Newly-appointed director of the board, Liam Taylor, is looking forward to designing an event that caters for a wider range of fashion, beauty and design partners than in previous years. “Together we have amassed decades of fashion, business, marketing, events and media experience into the leadership group, and I’m confident we will deliver an event that can set a new standard for New Zealand Fashion Week.” Joining Dan Ahwa, Feroz Ali and Liam Taylor on the board are Natalie Xenita, the ex-vice president and managing director of IMG Fashion Events and Properties Asia Pacific, and PR specialist Murray Bevan, director and founder of Showroom 22.

Juliette Perkins wears Zambesi tuxedo blazer, Ruby cocktail dress, Kathryn Wilson heels and earrings by Niicolé Polard. Photo / Mara Sommer for New Zealand Fashion Week.

23) The week ends with a Greatest Hits show, featuring the best looks of NZFW 2025.

24) There is plenty more to be announced, with organisers teasing a dynamic schedule of runway events, talks, seminars and activations all with a focus on inclusivity for fashion-lovers.

25) Tickets for select shows are now available, with additional shows to be added soon. Guests are encouraged to secure seats early. For ticketing details and purchases, visit the official NZFW website.

