With the first tranche of programming announced and a buzz building ahead of New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2025, Tyson Beckett speaks to three of Aotearoa’s most successful designers about the impetus and inspiration behind their involvement.

In March, at a preview for New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria, it was announced that Karen Walker would return to the runway in 2025, her first NZFW appearance in 15 years.

The style stalwart’s return to the schedule is just one example of the bustle building around the event. After being cancelled in 2024, Kahuria returns in August with a new venue, a new kaupapa, a new executive team and a newly rediscovered energy.

Fashion Week board director Liam Taylor describes the vision for the 2025 event as one that “caters for a wider range of fashion, beauty and design partners than in previous years”, recognising the need for the platform to maintain relevance by adapting to a more inclusive and elastic format.

It was the refreshed, fluid format that Karen credits as luring her back, saying, “We’re choosing to be involved with New Zealand Fashion Week this year because we enjoy doing customer-facing events and we love the format of this year’s event in that it allows flexibility and elasticity in approach.”

Karen Walker says her objective with New Zealand Fashion Week 2025 is very clear "We’re using Fashion Week as one opportunity this year to connect with our audience."

A broader brushstroke isn’t a geographically specific approach. International Fashion Week events are generally pivoting away from the exclusivity, allowing greater public access and incorporating a wider range of online and real-life activations.

Karen says that is what a fashion week should be in 2025.

“Multi-faceted, with events happening in different ways and with different purposes.”

The 2025 NZFW programme is threaded with creatives presenting Fashion Week in their own way. Having recently announced a design partnership with the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Rory William Docherty will produce a creative installation in Britomart, while 2023 Fashion Week opener Kiri Nathan will deliver a pou installation at anchor venue Shed 10. In line with their circular fashion focus, Kowtow’s involvement will see them hosting a New Zealand designer label clothing swap. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Juliette Hogan says the decision to be part of NZFW "is a mix of head and heart". Photo / Luke Foley-Martin

Juliette Hogan will lead the march, presenting the first solo show of the week. The Auckland-based designer says Fashion Week offers “a valuable opportunity to connect meaningfully with our customers and celebrate the community that supports us”.

Since showing at NZFW 2023, Juliette’s eponymous brand has celebrated its 20th anniversary and made moves to future-proof, such as closing up shop on Ponsonby Rd after 17 years on the strip. She says Fashion Week has always offered a chance to reflect on “What feels most relevant, most expressive, and most aligned with where we’re heading.”

Juliette says the calendar event brings an incredible momentum and shared sense of purpose into the business.

“The lead-up creates a real sense of shared excitement – people across the business contributing, learning, and stepping into something new. It can be incredibly energising.”

The designer says her label’s 2025 show will be a continuation of that energy: “An elegant, grounded expression of who we are, with a few creative surprises woven in. A reminder that beautiful things can also be wearable, and that simplicity has real power.”

Fashion Week’s creative lead and former Viva Creative Director and Fashion Editor Dan Ahwa reminded those gathered at the event’s programme launch last week that the industry is not just established designers but “an industrious ecosystem.”

Kathryn Wilson says New Zealand Fashion Week should be "a celebration of our entire industry and all the people in the background who make the magic happen behind the scenes."

This is something Kathryn Wilson thinks is important to keep front of mind, saying New Zealand Fashion Week should be a “celebration of our entire industry and all the people in the background who make the magic happen behind the scenes”.

“From a commercial perspective, designers should be utilising this week to reach new customers and increase exposure of our brands – ideally to increase sales in our own retail stores, online via our ecommerce stores and through wholesale stockists.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Karen, too, sees Fashion Week as an opportunity to close the loop between production and the purchasing public.

“As designers, we’re working up to 24 months into the future but our customers want to know what’s happening now,” she explains.

“Our event will be customer-facing and we’ll be presenting what’s happening right now so there’s no disconnect between the event and their lives.”

The Karen Walker show at L'Oreal New Zealand Fashion Week 2003. Photo / Nicola Topping

That creative and commercial synergy is clearly important for Fashion Week owner and businessman Feroz Ali as well, who said when announcing the event’s return that “Our intention is to present an event that champions and uplifts New Zealand fashion and draws consumers.”

Juliette agrees, saying “our decision to be part of New Zealand Fashion Week is a mix of head and heart – but ultimately, it’s a commercial one. It’s a valuable opportunity to connect meaningfully with our customers and celebrate the community that supports us."

While it buoys their brands in a business sense, having prominent local brands publicly go “all in” on the 2025 event also sets a promising precedent.

Models after the Juliette Hogan runway show at New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria 2023. Photo / Michael Craig

As Juliette puts it, “we recognise that as a more established brand, our presence helps create space for the event itself to thrive – which in turn enables younger or emerging designers to have a platform and a voice. Supporting the industry was absolutely part of the decision process – we believe in showing up not just for ourselves, but to contribute to the future of New Zealand fashion."

A key objective of the 2025 event is to support the next generation of emerging fashion talent.

So how should emerging designers approach the event?

Karen, who started her brand in 1988, thinks a tight focus on product remains paramount.

“It all starts with the product. Make things that people desire. Without that, there’s nothing. Once you have that, the marketing side has millions of tools to use and good ideas always find their audience.

Kathryn, who has made colourful and lively shows her Fashion Week signature, encourages all participants to approach NZFW as a valuable marketing opportunity.

“Brand building is a magical part of starting a business – the marketing and storytelling that is possible via imagery, video, AI and live catwalk events is so important to capture and share with your target audience and media. New Zealand Fashion Week is a premium platform with global recognition from buyers and media - all associated brands and designers should be leveraging the opportunity to create memories with the audience and stand out to potential buyers.”

Kathryn Wilson backstage with models at her 2023 New Zealand Fashion Week show.

Juliette would start by defining purpose, “being really clear about what I’m offering, what sets it apart, and who it’s for. From there, every decision, including NZFW, needs to support that clarity. For emerging designers, Fashion Week can be a powerful visibility tool – but only if it’s connected to a broader strategy.

“I’d treat it as a springboard: a place to test ideas, build brand equity, form direct connections with media, influencers and consumers, and create high-quality content that can be leveraged long after the show.”

Longer leveraging is also important for Kathryn, who explains, “It’s always a celebration moment for us to be part of NZ Fashion Week and to create memories with our customers on the night, which lives on through media channels.”

Currently expanding her retail presence with a new boutique in Arrowtown, Kathryn’s Fashion Week show offers her brand an opportunity to create “content and imagery to showcase our footwear online and via social platforms, increasing awareness of our brand in new markets”.

Juliette thinks openly embracing a test and learn approach will ensure the success of the event itself, not just for the labels presenting at Fashion Week.

“It should be an evolving platform – one that serves both emerging and established designers, and offers tangible value across storytelling, sales and customer engagement.

“As someone deeply involved in industry advocacy through Mindful Fashion NZ, I believe Fashion Week can also play a role in reinforcing the strength, talent, and innovation that exists in the New Zealand fashion industry and celebrate our unique voice.”

Additional shows will be added soon. For more information, visit nzfashionweek.com/2025-programme

More NZ designers making it big

From emerging talents to statements through style.

Aotearoa Music Awards 2025: On The Red Carpet, Stars Shone A Spotlight On New Zealand Fashion. Local artists showcased their love and appreciation for fashion at the 60th celebration of the Aotearoa Music Awards at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.

Designer Vince Ropitini Reasserts The Art Of Passive Resistance. Vince Ropitini scooped two awards for his collection The Art Of Passive Resistance at iD Dunedin Fashion Week. The designer speaks to Madeleine Crutchley about threading histories of protest together and the influence of contemporary Māori art.