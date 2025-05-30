Local artists showcased their love and appreciation for fashion at the 60th celebration of the Aotearoa Music Awards at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.

Is the AMAs the most stylish night of all in Aotearoa?

The 2025 red carpet might convince you.

Attendees celebrating the 60th year of the awards chose pieces from both well-established designers (think Zambesi, Wynn Hamlyn, Paris Georgia) and upcoming and underground artists (Fringes, Nineteen 99 and Caitlin Snell). Beyond the show of designers, it’s also an impeccably dressed crowd – ensembles, whether they’re thrifted, custom or pulled from the back of a wardrobe, were a tool of self-expression.

This was a talking point on stage, too. Hori Shaw, accepting his award for Breakthrough Artist, pointed to his camouflage and Crocs and said, “I feel more comfortable like this, instead of wearing suits ...”

It’s unsurprising that our local artists show an awareness and appreciation for their chosen garments – they’re familiar with the way clothing can propel a persona, performance or message. Nowhere was this clearer than garments and T-shirts worn by those waving Toitū Te Tiriti flags during Stan Walker’s performance of Māori Ki Te Ao.

Below is a snapshot of the best looks of the evening at the Viaduct Events Centre. It was a carpet full of local artists who showcased a deep care for the convergence of creativity and culture in Aotearoa.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Amelia Murray began the evening in a custom Oosterom blazer dress and Bronwyn boots. Later, she changed into a glittering Stolen Girlfriends dress and fur-trimmed leather jacket to perform Cherry Pie and accept her second award of the night – for Album Of The Year – to a standing ovation.

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Stan Walker

Stan Walker wore a black and white ensemble with a floor-length coat by Morghan Ariki Bradshaw of Fugawi. The piece features handwritten messages of encouragement. One reads: “Knowing where we’re from gives us direction”.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Jujulipps

Jujulipps, who has been gravitating to knit and crochet sets as of late, showed up in a grey and silver tassled set.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Vera Ellen

Among the coolest looks of the night was this ensemble from Vera Ellen. The painted, distressed and screen-printed dress is from slow fashion label Formula 7 and the crochet sleeves and hat are by Vivet.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Mokotron

Tiopira McDowell, who took home the award for Best Electronic Artist, donned a “Land Bacc” T-shirt from Sovereign Clothing Aotearoa.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Isla Noon, Jason Parker and Maude

Pop artist Isla Noon is also dressed by Oosterom, cinching a white button-up with a heavy leather belt. The sheer skirt mixes lace and sequins. Musician Jason Parker dons a fiery Kowtow colourway while producer Maude opts for a mint ensemble.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Tusekah

Neo-soul artist Tusekah wears a simple and glamorous dress by Paris Georgia.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Chaii

Chaii twinkled throughout the evening in Claudia Li, walking the red carpet in a blazer that dripped with jewels. On stage, she changed into a similarly glitzy two-piece and added a voluminous tulle stole.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Symone Tafuna’i and Janay Harding

Reporting for music show Tahi, friend of Viva Symone Tafuna’i also donned a blazer dress – this one is by Nineteen 99. Janay Harding wore a suit by Fugawi. The cropped jacket has “We Are Planted in The Soil Of Our Ancestors” on the back.

Photo / Emma Beavis

Georgia Lines

Georgia Lines began the evening in a dress from New York-based designer Lirika Matoshi but changed into a button-adorned Wynn Hamlyn dress for her performance later in the night. She also carried a gleaming silver Georgia Jay bag for both.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Aaradhna

Singer-songwriter Aaradhna, nominated for Album Of The Year for Sweet Surrender, wears a golden-hued bias-cut dress from Zambesi.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Tami Neilson

It’s a reliably vibrant look from Tami Neilson, who won Best Country Artist. The skirt! The gold boots! The neckchief!

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Rikii Reid

Riiki Reid’s almost-monochromatic black ensemble is oh-so slick. The artist is wearing a top from upcoming designer Caitlin Snell’s collection “The Maiden“, which debuted in her first runway show last year.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Ashy

Ashy Batchelor walked the carpet in these teensy, clacky kitten heels – which were cool and bold among a parade of chunky boots. The fur coat layered over the baby pink dress is equally poised.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Dān Dān

Singer-songwriter Danielle Hao-Aickin, who is one half of sibling duo Ersha Island 二沙岛 and also produces music solo as dān dān, dons an entirely thrifted ensemble. The underlayer is partially hanfu 汉服 (ancient Chinese clothing) – the swirly vest and boots are both second-hand.

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Hollie Smith

Designer and stylist Natasha Ovely, previously of Starving Artist Fund, styled this textural ensemble worn by singer-songwriter Hollie Smith. The glistening woven top is by Shona Tawhiao, of Tawhiao 7, and the jewellery is by Nick Von K. The safety pins through the tartan skirt are a deliciously punkish touch.

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Lorde

After mentioning to fans at her impromptu YMCA performance that she would attend the awards, Lorde walked the carpet donning a strapless suit set. Expectedly, she wears the slate grey that has quickly become emblematic of her upcoming album Virgin (adding heavy chain-link bracelets and silver ballet flats).

Photo / James Ensing-Trussell

Bonus: Best Group Shot

So much great fashion taste in the best group shot of the night, featuring the artists of Atomic! There’s double denim, romantic sheer, leather, 70s stripes and a tambourine. Could NZ music be any cooler?

