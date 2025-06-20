10 Big Handbags To Tote Around On Busy Days

If you’re looking for a handbag that can do it all, consider this collection of big bags.

Sometimes, the days demand a lot from us. And when a diary fills up, you want to know you can navigate the busy-ness without extra fuss.

Enter, a bag that will carry all. Gone are the days of juggling multiple carriers – these hefty handbags have space for all you need for a packed schedule. Most have the proportions tailored to fit a laptop, tablet or notebook, while also leaving space for a lunchbox, book, workout gear and your daily essentials.

A great handbag can also be quite the investment, so think carefully about your everyday demands. Do you find yourself navigating wind and rain on regular occasions? Opt for a waterproof option. Is it more likely to be used to pick up goods for your household? Choose something roomy and structured.

In Yu Mei’s latest launch, the classic Braidy bag is refreshed with a new textile and cool colourways – this one is called “half-green”. The recycled nylon material (also known as Econyl) sees the brand experiment with techwear textures. The medium size is best as an all-day carry-all.

This bag, made in Georgia Jay’s Auckland studio, will sit snug in the crevice under your shoulder. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Looking for a bag to take you from work to market, to beach, to workout? This handwoven Palarosa tote is one to throw everything in.

Though this woollen bag is named The Min’, it’s designed as an everyday carry-all (and will fit a laptop up to 15 inches).

If you can’t decide between a sensible neutral and a splash of colour, consider this two-tone offering from Deadly Ponies. The contrasting colours will add interest to all sorts of ensembles.

Throw this minimal, rich cocoa bag over your shoulder and it will sit comfortably against your hip. It’s also available in a light shade of camel brown and a goes-with-everything black.

A simple envelope tote will surprise you with its capacity for squeezing things in – this one is a subtle green shade. It does have a little less structure than some in this collection, so it would better suit someone who carries light.

If your dress tends to enjoy subversion, consider this sculptural option. It’s a butter-yellow shade, which will be a welcome addition to both moody, monochromatic wardrobes and more vibrant dressers.

If you’re looking to use a basket bag on the everyday, choose clear, cold days in the wintertime.

For the eternal organisers. If you opt for handbags with plenty of pockets and dividing compartments, consider this thoughtfully designed handbag in the shade rosemary. It’s also available in black.

More Viva shops

From artsy accessories to staples of the season.

From Neckerchiefs To Mittens, Here Are 20 Autumn Accessories To Brighten Your Day. This collection of autumn accessories will bring a bit of colour to a monochromatic wardrobe.

Bauhaus-Inspired Homeware & Clothing To Add A Touch Of Artistic Flair To Your Everyday. Picks inspired by the aesthetics and principles of the Bauhaus style.

Autumn Fashion: 9 Chic Ways To Reinvent Your Wardrobe For The New Season. From rugby jerseys to handmade knitwear, what to wear and invest in as the temperatures cool requires some thoughtful consideration.

Beat The Autumnal Breeze With These Sweeping Long Skirts. They will shelter you from the cold and sway in the wind.