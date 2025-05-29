This collection of homeware and clothing is inspired by the aesthetics and principles of the Bauhaus style.

The Bauhaus, a German art school established in 1919, has had a huge impact on design across the world over the past century.

The philosophy of the modernist movement encouraged makers to find practical applications for fine arts, melding an aesthetic appreciation with the function of raw materials (this was especially true in architecture and interior design). Art pieces often depicted bold lines, geometric shapes and primary colours.

The inspirations for this collection are more abstract, drawing on the colours, materials and common motifs of the Bauhaus style. You’ll spot familiar hues, angular lines and materials for these homeware and clothing pieces.

This sheer, buttery top from Jojo Ross is sculptural and simple, drawing on the Bauhaus affection for curved lines.

Woven from leather by local artist and architect Geri Wang, these colourful hot mats will insulate your servings in style. There are also similarly constructed coasters and card holders within her collection on Rita Edited.

Minimalism reigns in Bauhaus architecture. This structured, unadorned mini dress from Rebe replicates this preference.

This cushy chair isn’t a replica of familiar Bauhaus styles but emulates the experimentation with its tough black hardware. The fluffy cushion offers a practical and contemporary update.

An eye-catching knit top for those who enjoy Bauhaus' colour theory.

Silver claws on the right side of this dress fasten the fabric into ruched curves. It’s a vibrant and cool piece from Paris Georgia’s resort 2025 collection (and is currently on sale).

A simple and subversive shape creates interest for this glass candle (another material often featured in Bauhaus architecture). The scent is warming and woody, concocted from tonka bean, almond, palo santo and tobacco flower.

This stole plays with geometrics. Layer with similarly pleated garments for an intensely textural look or add to basic ensembles for more complexity.

Bold lines and dashes of colour – even the most minimalist of spaces would enjoy the embellishment of this soft-to-touch cushion cover.

A sleek and stylish tool to categorise your garden space. These plant labels, drawing on the Bauhaus preference for stainless steel, could highlight the herbs and greenery you’re most proud of maintaining.

The borders of this sweeping skirt feature bold white lines. It wraps around the waist and hips, meaning you can adjust to your comfort and preference.

Falling just off the shoulder, this close-fitting polkadot Ruby top will create slick lines.

This celebrates the Bauhaus penchant for stainless steel. It will be best utilised for light and minimal bouquets.

Vertical and horizontal lines trace this wool blend top in a blue hue, creating a sharp checked design. The top also comes in a black option, with a stronger contrast between the lines.

A high-shine accessory from the local label manufacturing handbags in Tāmaki Makaurau. For a more subtle touch of the material, you could also consider the label’s wallets.

