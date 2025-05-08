Seven clompy pairs of shoes perfect for winter wear.

As the seasons turn, tasks that were no-brainers during the summer sunshine begin to require a bit more effort.

We get deeper into the cold, wrapping up in woollens becomes a necessity rather than a cosy novelty, and suddenly getting out of the house, or even bed, feels like an insurmountable challenge.

Clearing these mental hurdles starts with a single step, and choosing what you take it in can make all the difference. With a winter of braving the elements ahead of us, we’ve picked out seven pairs of footwear to suit seven days of professional and off-duty outings.

Whether attempting your commute in driving rain, stomping out for a weekend wander or simply dashing to your local cafe, these thick-soled shoes offer stacks of trendy tread.

With their soft suede upper, golden shade and tactile touches (like the embossed collar and tassel trim), these Clarks add a sunny touch to an outfit on even the gloomiest of days.

They share style similarities with oxford shoes, but derby styles are generally thought to be a bit more comfortable to wear, thanks to a host of straightforward design details.

This Paraboot model features a Norwegian welt in which the leather upper is hand-stitched to the rubber sole in a way that leaves both seams visible. The result is shoes that are comfortable, sturdy and waterproof.

These cosy sneakers offer casual comfort, without sacrificing style. Contrast the sporty styling with refined fabrics such as a silk skirt for an elevated off-duty look, or double down on the textural touches by pairing with fluffy knitwear. The brand advises you to keep them looking their best by using a suede brush to dust off dirt after every few wears.

Designed and crafted in Berlin, Trippen’s take on an ankle boot is suitably avant-garde, with a sporty edge. Robust leather laces criss-cross to hug together a thick leather bottom and softer tongue.

These alien aesthetic slip-ons from hiking brand Merrell aren’t exactly easy on the eye, but they are easy-wearing, thanks to a contoured footbed, quick-drying materials, and idiosyncratic design details.

Melbourne-based gumboot brand Merry People has won a loyal following by blending high-quality materials and functional design in styles suited equally to city streets and paddocks. This navy and tan pair is a collaboration with Karen Walker, designed for all-weather versatility and featuring a sturdy platform sole, a wraparound neoprene cuff, and in-built arch support.

Traditional and sleek enough to slot chicly into your workwear rotation, these Italian-made loafers are offset with a light lug sole, which adds a touch of off-kilter character as well as helping to navigate the commute in fickle weather.

