Want a calm weekend? Start with your clothes.

Long weekends are often a game of two halves, equal parts unwinding and adventure. Even when you set out to prioritise rest, unexpected factors, like inopportune weather, add a little spice to the mix.

Regardless of how you’re spending the upcoming public holidays, there will likely be opportunity for more relaxed dress. Cosy fabrics and softer silhouettes add calm no matter the turmoil outside the window.

A slip-on shoe is the ultimate in easy wear, robust enough for quick jaunts out, but with an open end that keeps things non-committal – simply flung off when you’re ready to kick your feet up. These Birkenstock clogs, with a soft suede shaft and cosy shearling lining, toe the line between sophisticated and casual. Add robustness by applying a coating of their waterproofing spray and they’ll withstand the elements too.

Cut from 100% cotton, this beautifully oversized shirt from Sophie has been designed to incorporate a curved hem, shell buttons and an elegant back panel structured around a single box pleat. When done well, it’s focused details like these that ensure classic silhouettes can be thrown on and maintain airy elegance.

Twenty-seven Names say this zip-up technical shell jacket is a “Saturday morning go-to” and you can see why: it’s lightweight, sporty and cut from a showerproof nylon that blends practicality and aesthetics.

Dark Hampton x Carrie Broomhall silk scarf, $169

Your neural pathways probably associate square silk scarves with summer, a proximity to all things nautical and la dolce vita screen sirens likely has something to do with that. In practicality, they’re just as suited to less serene seasons – a lightweight option perfect for blustery but humid days when woollen garments prove too clammy.

Or try tying it securely on top of a cap, a catwalk and celebrity-approved styling trick that will withstand gusty neighbourhood jaunts too.

Founded in Melbourne, and now based in Auckland, Francie makes knitwear from natural fibres designed to elevate your every day. The new collection takes inspiration from textile designer Anni Albers and creative, practical women who manage to be put together in an effortless way. Decorative cabling on the outer sleeve and running the length of the back of this cardigan offers nostalgia without bulk. This is a slightly fitted style, so if you prefer a roomier fit consider sizing up.

Citizens of Humanity cargo pants, $499

Los Angeles-based denim brand Citizen of Humanity has garnered fans around the globe for the sophisticated ease woven into its look, fit, and feel. It’s apparent in these cargo pants – the neat fit features a relaxed straight leg that subtly tapers at the ankle – meaning it can be styled with heels if heading out to brunch, or sneakers at the supermarket.

Georgia Jay bag, $730

With clean lines and practical proportions, this nappa leather envelope handbag makes a style-forward shopper. Two internal drop pockets keep everything you need within easy reach and a top zip holds it all securely.

Skivvies are a staple of the Oosterom wardrobe, a seasonless essential that can be worn with separates or under dresses. It’s just added a crinkle cotton version to its offering; the crumpled fabric is very versatile – providing stretch and an insulating texture as well as tactile appeal.

It’s not just the off-duty styling that makes this slouchy sweater ideal for lounging around in – the dropped shoulders, side-tie detailing and extended sleeve length all whisper comfort.

Isle of Eden sunglasses, $210

Even on gloomy days, protective eyewear is essential for eye health, with optometrists recommending wearing sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection 365 days a year. Isle of Eden’s petit Luca frames are a hybrid of oval, hexagonal, and square shapes housed in a light silhouette. Paired with the brown polarised lens, this is a pair of sunnies that won’t feel heavy, even in the depths of winter.

Marfa Stance bomber jacket, $2100, from Simon James

It’s an investment piece, but this reversible outer layer from Marfa Stance was designed by founder Georgia Dant to adapt for both style and function. Developed during a period when she was commuting internationally, her garments are modular – this one cinches in at the neckline, waist, cuff and hem or can be left unfastened to create a looser, A-line shape. Interchangeable hoods and collars in quilted, corduroy and shearling styles pair with the range.

Merry People gumboots, $200

A chunky, platform-style sole and an extended, wrap-around neoprene cuff make these colourful gumboots just the thing for those stir-crazy long weekends when you need to get out of the house regardless of the weather.

More on fashion

What we’re wearing, now.

Beat The Autumnal Breeze With These Sweeping Long Skirts. These skirts will help ease the transition into wilder weather.

Mary Janes Are The Shoe Of The Moment, These 13 Pairs Are Anything But Plain. Strap into the silhouette of the season, and the next one’s too.

From Rugby Jerseys To Hand-Knit Bonnets: Fresh Takes For Your Autumn Wardrobe. 9 chic ways to reinvent your wardrobe for the new season.