Reach for reliable textiles and cosseting cuts this autumn and winter. Start with your staple knitwear, including cardigans and sweaters, to weather the season.

A seasonal shift demands keen attention to fabrication.

In autumn and winter, this means encapsulating garments, which prevent warmth from escaping. Knitwear is a safe bet, especially when garments are chosen with their textile and construction methods in mind.

The cardigans and sweaters in this collection largely make use of cocooning materials – think merino wool and cashmere. On aesthetic grounds, they are chosen for their versatility.

Beyond these picks, you might also look to local makers who create smaller runs of knits with slow fashion methods. This approach to handicraft has taken on real resonance within Aotearoa over the past few years and there is a plethora of options to consider.

This weekend, you’ll be able to buy pieces in person from Itchy Knits’ Allie Buckley. The designer will host a pop-up at The Strand on Queen St from 10am to 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Goldi Knits, designed by Kat Aucamp, has an earthy range of experimental vests and tunics currently on sale. There are also some lovely options for ready-made and made-to-order by Dorothy. Keep your eyes peeled for new releases from Amelie Knits, whose website promises a new collection soon.

If you’re interested in crafting your own sweater this season, you could look to use a pattern (create a schedule for this, so you have a chance of finishing it before the season ends).

Cardigans Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This cherry red cardigan is knitted from an ultra-fine silk, making it an ideal piece for layering.

For the romantic who wants to bring a bouquet wherever they go.

This lilac knit puts a twist on the recognisable silhouettes by Frisson Knits, with a Y2K influence. This would be best layered over your favourite T-shirt.

Marle cardigan $450 (pre-order)

Balloon sleeves and an A-line cut give this oversized sweater an interesting silhouette (suitable for those fond of 1960s vintage).

This white cashmere cardigan features a colour-blocked black trim, making it a neat option for everyday wear. It’s also available in plain black, grey and an earthy green.

Untouched World’s pieces are reliable options for chilly weather. This cardigan features a blend of merino wool, possum wool and mulberry silk.

If you’re looking for a way to transition summery dresses into colder weather, a slim-fit cardigan will do the trick. This option from Remain, made from an alpaca blend, will make the adaption easy.

Finding a cardigan with some weightiness will suit those who reach for less structured bottoms (providing balance to the silhouette). This one from Toast, a Welsh brand founded by archaeologists, is pleasantly hefty.

The new season releases from Juliette Hogan, which showed on the runway at iD Dunedin, include these contrast cardigans.

Missing your time in the great outdoors over summer? This vibrant colourway might be a comfort.

Sweaters

Francie sweater $495

This mossy, mock neck sweater is a part of Francie’s second drop for autumn/winter. Within the collection, you’ll find plenty of snug knits (including a relaxed-fit cardigan and subtle cable knit textures).

If you have a sturdy collection of knits already, you might find interest in patterns or alternative textures. This burgundy and baby pink stripe is a playful option.

This jumper, nicknamed ‘swaddle’, will deliver on its promise (it’s spun from merino wool).

This sweet jumper has an equally sugary slogan. It’s made by the Australian label Em On Holiday and also comes in a red and yellow option.

If you’re after a simple cut, this cashmere colour will suit. These sweaters come in a kaleidoscope of shades.

A rib knit texture will add soft textures to ensembles with sturdier textures – pair with denim and leather for interesting contrast.

Skip the need for a scarf with a turtleneck. This one from Twenty seven names, made in New Zealand, is simply sublime.

This handmade sweater is made from secondhand and discarded mohair and wool, minimising textile waste and maximising cosiness.

When you’re buying a sweater to keep forever, consider how the cut might sit with your preferred style of trousers. This cable knit from Karen Walker is slightly cropped, so will be better paired with high-waisted bottoms.

The honeycomb and ribbed knits provide some structure to this merino wool sweater. If you enjoy a light denim this will pair nicely. It also comes in cream and a flecked grey.

This cashmere jumper features sporty stripey trims on the sleeves and neckline, so it may suit those who blend street style with technical wear. Standard Issue is also continuing its Jumper For Jumper initiative, which you can learn more about on the website.

More on knits

From caring for your clothes to crafting them from scratch.

Wardrobe 101: How To Wash & Store Your Knitwear (It’s Not As Simple As You Think). It’s time! A spring-cleaning strategy for your winter woollies.

Twinsets For Men? ‘It’ Knitwear Finds Its New Audience. More than a cliche, this wardrobe classic is discovering a fresh outlook.

From Neckerchiefs To Mittens, Here Are 20 Autumn Accessories To Brighten Your Day. This collection of autumn accessories will bring a bit of colour to a monochromatic wardrobe.

Autumn Fashion: 9 Chic Ways To Reinvent Your Wardrobe For The New Season. From rugby jerseys to handmade knitwear, what to wear and invest in as the temperatures cool requires some thoughtful consideration.