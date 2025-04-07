What do you wear to a runway show? iD Dunedin Fashion Show 2025 attendees showcased their best ensembles for a celebration of fashion in Ōtepoti.

The iD Dunedin Fashion Show returned to the iconic Dunedin Railway Station over the weekend, showcasing designs from powerhouse New Zealand brands, international designers and fashion school graduates on Friday and Saturday evening.

Showings from individual designers on the 120m-long runway were wide-ranging; there were dainty floral dresses, oversized puffers, stripy suiting, fantastical arrow-struck corseted gowns, sculptural shapes and patchwork patterns.

Judges Tanya Carlson, Margarita Robertson (Nom*D), Juliette Hogan, Dayne Johnston (Kowtow), Tara Viggo (Paper Theory) and Viva’s Dan Ahwa also attended the event. The group deliberated to hand out 10 awards to emerging designers. They recognised designers for their attention to sustainable design practices, commercial potential and entrepreneurship, among many other factors.

Winners at the event include local talents Ciaran Naylor and Vince Ropitini, as well as international designers Christina Suntovski, Yu-Hsuan Weng, Yu Chen Xu, Gemma Bartholomew, Twy and Chih-Yao Wu.

Beyond the group showings, notable NZ labels showcased new collections. That included Nom*D, which displayed its latest collection, Flâneurism. It featured pinafore dresses, tartan jackets and coats, card-printed textiles and side-tied cable knit vests. Other familiar local labels included Flying Fox Clothing, New Lands, Taylor, Carlson, Zambesi and Juliette Hogan.

Off the runway, attendees arrived in distinct styles, marking the events with both eye-catching occasionwear and casually cool ensembles.

They donned everything from cheeky graphic tees to fur jackets, glinting sequins and punkish tartan skirts. The variety of choices and styles showcased by guests was a visual feast that ranged from glamorous to rebellious and artful.

Despite the diversity of dress, it is clear the crowd shared one sentiment – these were nights to commemorate the joy of self-expression and fashion's ability to communicate individualism.

