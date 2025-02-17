A mother-and-son bonding trip provides plenty of inspiration in paradise.

The Findlays are arguably New Zealand’s first fashion family.

The name behind local label Zambesi, they have engineered some of the most memorable moments in New Zealand fashion through pioneering collections and mesmerising fashion shows over the past 40-plus years. Founded by Elisabeth and Neville Findlay, the couple has passed on their creative genes to daughters Sophie, a celebrated music video director and book illustrator, and Marissa, a leading photographer and show producer who is responsible for much of Zambesi’s creative direction, from photographing campaigns to dreaming up some of the brand’s iconic runway shows.

As someone who has played a pivotal role in shaping New Zealand’s fashion identity for the past 30 years – from her early days shooting editorials aged 18, to photographing with a range of artists and creatives such as award-winning singer Aaradhna and fine jeweller Alice Herald, Marissa’s poetic point of view is evident in her expansive archive of work.

As part of our Viva Travel Diary series, Marissa shares a recent trip with her 16-year-old son, Bruno, to Hawaii where the pair bond over surfing, smoothies and sunsets.

Marissa Findlay on Waikiki Beach: "It’s a place where time slows down, but the world still moves and every corner seems to hold a memory, a story or a piece of my heart."

Waikiki: A Love Letter to Honolulu’s Timeless Paradise

Ever since my first trip to Waikiki in the 80s with my parents, I’ve felt an undeniable connection to this bustling paradise.

There’s something magical about this city by the sea, where the sounds of crashing waves and the bustle of city life blend into a symphony of vibrant energy. It’s a place where time slows down, but the world still moves and every corner seems to hold a memory, a story or a piece of my heart. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

As much as I love the idea of discovering hidden, secluded beaches – places where the ocean meets the land untouched – I’ll always be drawn back to Waikiki. It’s the kind of beautiful chaos that feeds my soul. The crowds, the surfboards, the hustle of street vendors and tourists ... there’s something about it that just works. It’s nostalgic, with an undeniable magic in its rhythm that’s hard to resist.

Waikiki has managed to stay remarkably the same. It’s as if the city has frozen in time, and I’m lucky enough to return every few years to relive that feeling.

This marks my fifth trip to Waikiki and every time I come back, I’m reminded of what makes it so special. I’ve stayed at some of the island’s most iconic hotels – Outrigger Waikiki, Moana Surf Rider and the Royal Hawaiian – but if I’m being honest, my heart belongs to Halekulani.

This time around I decided to kick off the trip with a night at Halepuna, Halekulani’s sister hotel. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something more affordable than Halekulani, but still want easy access to all the beauty Waikiki has to offer.

Located just behind Halekulani, you’re only a short walk from the beach, so you get the best of both worlds: a quiet retreat with all the action only a few steps away.

Surfing lessons. Photo / Marissa Findlay

The hotel has a modern, boutique feel that’s chic and comfortable.

Travel tip: If you plan ahead and book in advance, you can save up to a 20% discount, which is always a win! The vibe here is intimate and low key, making it the perfect spot for anyone who enjoys a more relaxed pace, but still wants to be close to the heart of Waikiki.

For art lovers, the hotel’s public art programme features commissioned contemporary art by local artists exhibited throughout the property and there are beautiful examples of this in the courtyard and the photography in the rooms. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The rooftop bar at Halepuna is a must – complete with an infinity pool that overlooks the iconic Waikiki skyline. I could easily have spent the whole day up there, soaking in the view. You’ll also want to check out their award-winning restaurant, Umi, and definitely swing by the bakery (trust me, you’ll be back more than once!)

Day One: Relax and Recharge

Because we arrived early in the morning after catching the night flight with Air New Zealand, we didn’t waste any time. After checking in we headed straight for the pool to kick off our vacation. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit while waiting for your room to be ready.

The sunset that evening from our hotel balcony was unreal – one of those perfect Hawaiian moments when you feel your heart swell with joy.

The Best of Both Worlds: Waikiki’s Mix of Adventure and Relaxation

One of the things that keeps drawing me back to Waikiki is how it offers everything you could possibly want, yet it’s also the perfect place to do absolutely nothing.

Whether you’re looking for action or just want to sit back, there’s something for everyone. It’s an ideal spot for families or groups because each person can find their own rhythm.

On this trip I was craving some serious R&R – just a chance to recharge and unwind – so my days were filled with reading, relaxing and swimming; my 16-year-old son, Bruno, was more than content to find his own fun. The great thing about Waikiki is that while I was perfectly happy lounging and soaking in the sun, he had plenty to keep him busy, all within a short walk from our hotel. It’s a perfect balance for a family trip.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

Day Two: Surf’s Up and Smoothies Down

Day two was all about making the most of what Waikiki Beach has to offer. Bruno had his eye on surfing, so we headed to Faith Surf School, conveniently just in front of Outrigger Waikiki. These guys are the pros, offering everything from surf lessons to outrigger canoe sessions, and I couldn’t recommend them enough. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned surfer, they know how to teach you in a fun, easy-going way.

Bruno was stoked with his lesson and after catching some waves, he felt confident to go out on his own while I took the opportunity to rent a beach chair right by the surf school, grabbed my book and fully embraced my favourite Waikiki pastime: people watching. If you’ve been to Waikiki, you know what I mean. There’s always something happening.

From influencers snapping pics to couples in full bridal attire, (we are talking princess GOWNS) getting their wedding photos taken while navigating sandcastles and human lobsters, it’s a living, breathing parade of life. And trust me, it’s highly entertaining to just sit back and watch it all unfold.

While taking in Waikiki and all its glory, you’ll need to refuel with a tropical juice or something more substantial – I’ve been hitting up Pai’s Deli since the 80s. If you’re looking for a fresh, tasty bite to take on the go, this little kiosk in the Outrigger lobby makes the best sandwiches, smoothies and salads. It’s one of those places that’s just been consistently good for decades (since 1976).

It’s small, but they’ve mastered the art of fresh, delicious food that hits the spot every time.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

As we head back to check in to Halekulani, I can go past my fav swim shop San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo Bikinis was founded in Honolulu, by a young girl who moved to Hawaii from Lima, Peru. I have had my San Lorenzo pieces since 2016 so it was time for a new set!

Why I Love Halekulani: A Slice of Paradise

If you’re looking for the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort and an unbeatable location, Halekulani is where you want to be.

As soon as you walk in the doors you feel right at home. Recently renovated, this iconic hotel has maintained its timeless elegance while adding fresh, contemporary touches that elevate the entire experience. The minimalist yet sophisticated aesthetic ensures you’re surrounded by beauty without feeling overwhelmed.

What really sets Halekulani apart, though, is the service. The staff here go above and beyond to make you feel like royalty. From personalised greetings to anticipating every need, the attention to detail is unmatched.

Whether you’re enjoying a day by the pool or heading out for a sunset dinner, you’re treated like you’re the only guest on the property.

Sampling the local fare is another highlight in Hawaii with its Japanese influences, like this edamame hummus dip served with tahini, taro chips and seasonal vegetables. Photo / Marissa Findlay

The rooms are nothing short of spectacular. Spacious, elegantly designed and with views that will make you want to stay forever. Add in the top-notch amenities and you’re in for a luxurious stay that feels like home (if your home were a five-star resort).

What makes Halekulani even more special is its prime beachfront location. You can step out of the hotel and on to the beach, with perfect views of the iconic Diamond Head crater and the calm, turquoise waters. The pool staff are friendly and attentive, ensuring you’re always taken care of, whether you’re lounging or taking a dip in the iconic orchid pool.

There’s plenty to do at Halekulani.

Bruno took out a paddleboard right from the hotel and spent hours exploring the coastline, spotting sea turtles along the way. It’s such a great way to experience the natural beauty of the area at your own pace, right from the hotel’s doorstep.

As for me? I treated myself to something truly unique – a Zero-Gravity pedicure in one of the spa’s Nasa-designed chairs. I felt completely weightless as I relaxed in the chair, making it the most comfortable pedicure I’ve ever had! To top it off, I indulged in a Vibroacoustic Experience – an incredible treatment at the Halekulani Spa where sound and vibration worked in harmony to bring me into a deeper state of relaxation. It was pure bliss!

Another Halekulani must-do: try its famous Sunday Buffet Brunch, the loaded fries at lunch, the jazz lounge and Miss Hawaii hula performance.

Waimanalo has soft white sand, crystal-clear blue water, and shady trees to rest under. Photo / Marissa Findlay

A Day of Adventure: Exploring Beyond Waikiki

If you can, I highly recommend renting a car for a bit more freedom to explore the island, and I went with Discount Hawaii Car Rental. They made it so easy to find a car close to my hotel for pick-up, and their customer service was top-notch.

The communication was clear and friendly and they offered me a great price, which always helps when planning a trip to Oahu – because, let’s be honest, everything can get a little pricey! I recommend lining up for your car 10 minutes before they open because that line gets LONG.

Hanauma Bay. Photo / Marissa Findlay

My son and I love to snorkel, so the first stop was Hanauma Bay. If you haven’t been, I highly recommend it. Hanauma Bay is one of the best spots to safely snorkel in Oahu, get there early to beat the crowds, plus the weather won’t be too hot. It’s the perfect way to start your day.

One tip: definitely book your entry online before you get to Honolulu, especially if you’re aiming for one of the early time slots. The crowds can build quickly and securing your spot in advance ensures you don’t miss out. I always bring my own snorkel gear, but you can rent equipment at the bay if you need to.

Another important tip: pack a lunch! Hanauma Bay is beautiful, but there aren’t many places to grab a bite nearby. I always swing by an ABC Store before heading out – Whether you need snacks, cold drinks or sunscreen, ABC stands for “All Blocks Covered”. And they’ve got you covered for pretty much everything and anything you’ll need during your island adventures.

Halona. Photo / Marissa Findlay

After a few hours spent snorkelling at Hanauma Bay, we decided to keep the adventure going and drive along the coast to one of my favourite lookout spots on the island: Holona Blow Hole and Halona Cove, also known as Cockroach Cove by the residents.

Unlike more touristy spots, Cockroach Cove feels like a secret escape. It’s a smaller beach and less crowded, you can really unwind here. But here’s the deal – because it’s not a designated swimming area, there are no lifeguards, no showers and no restrooms. So, if you’re planning to take a dip, make sure you’re prepared.

Check the swell, it’s not always perfect for swimming if the swell is big, and be warned there is no easy path down, so wear more secure footwear – not your jandals!

It’s definitely a spot if you like a little more seclusion and are okay with roughing it a bit (it’s worth it).

To cap off our coastal adventure, we headed 10 minutes down the road to Sherwood Beach in Waimanalo. This beach has it all: soft white sand, crystal-clear blue water, and shady trees to rest under. It’s also easy to park and the vibe here is completely laid back. If you want to avoid the crowds at more popular spots like Waikiki, this is the perfect escape. The Jurassic mountains rising behind the beach are unreal!

After soaking up the sun and sea, it’s time to wind down and treat ourselves to some shopping and great food. A perfect place to do both is the Ala Moana Shopping Centre, only an eight-minute drive from our hotel with easy parking. Known as the largest open-air shopping centre in the world, it’s a must-visit even if only to window shop; you’ll find a mix of locally made plus all the high-end stores like Miu Miu and Prada, there is even a Maison Margiela store there!

There’s a range of great places to eat. The Lanai food court was where we tried kamukura cheesy gyoza (so good) and its famous Mahaloha Burger. You’ll find all kinds of delicious, island-inspired dishes here.

Other favourites in Honolulu: local burger joint E.A.R.L.S, Liliha Bakery, House Without a Key, Dukes, Halekulani Bakery, and Pias Deli night markets,

A sunset cruise with Mana Cruises is an ideal way to spend time out relaxing on the water after a day of excursions. Photo / Marissa Findlay

On our last day, we decided to end the trip with something truly special – a sunset cruise with Mana Cruises.

This wasn’t just any sunset cruise – it was a unique-tasting cruise aboard a small luxury catamaran with only five other guests. The intimate setting made the experience feel personal and the service was absolutely exceptional.

Relaxing on the nets with the breeze in our hair, surrounded by nothing but the sparkling ocean and the setting sun.

The sunsets here are unlike anything I’ve ever seen – pure magic as the sky lit up in hues of pink, orange and purple. It was the perfect end to an unforgettable trip.

More travel diaries

What better way to get the lay of the land than from some highly personal and sophisticated perspectives?

Photographer Lula Cucchiara Shares Her Mexico Travel Diary, Captured On Film. The New Zealand-Argentinian photographer and filmmaker holidayed around Playa del Carmen.

Travel Diary: India Hendrikse Makes The Most Of A Holiday In Hanoi, Vietnam. It’s a sensory overload and yet, if you linger a little longer, Vietnam’s capital will pull you into its rhythm, writes India Hendrikse.

Fashion Designer Turet Knuefermann’s Favourite Spots In Costa Rica. Combining a sourcing trip with some much-needed downtime, designer Turet Knuefermann samples everything from Caribbean cuisine to lush tropical rainforests in Central America.

Everything I Learned Aboard Luxury Ship Regent Seven Seas Grandeur. Johanna Thornton reports from a 10-day cruise from Venice, Italy, to Athens, Greece, cruising the stunning Mediterranean and Ionian Sea.