The weird and wonderful converge in a postapocalyptic take on self-expression at the home of Steampunk in Aotearoa — Oamaru. Award-winning photographer Dean Purcell teamed up with fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa to document some of their favourite interpretations.

There were mechanical arms and crinolines fashioned into wearable terrariums, embellished with plants sourced from Temu.

There were apocalyptic leather kilts that walked incongruously next to taffeta-encased bustles, where Irish liqueur was dispensed through an attachment of complex pipes. This was supported by shot glasses attached to a tophat, should a fellow Steampunk fanatic desire a ‘libation’ (yes, the word makes me cringe, but when in Oamaru.)

Anything goes when it comes to the unapologetic whimsy of Steampunk, and at this past King’s Birthday Weekend, thousands flocked to Oamaru for its annual Steampunk Festival.

Local and international visitors descended upon the Waitaki District’s largest town — and arguably the capital of Steampunk in the world — to partake in the four-day festivities featuring an assortment of events including a fashion parade, teapot racing, parasol duelling and a ball, connected by this year’s theme of ‘Botanical Mechanical’, a combination of both the Victorian obsessions with the natural and technological worlds.

A subgenre of science fiction that combines retro-futuristic technology with the 19th-century scientific romances of the likes of Jules Verne, Mary Shelley and H.G. Wells, the concept of a postapocalyptic future through a Victorian lens is what makes this sub-culture unique.

“We’ve seen the most remarkable transformation of people’s characters, self-development and achievements over the years as they’ve grown from the shiest people to the most flamboyant,” explained Helen Jansen aka ‘La Falconesse’, one of the original founding members of ‘The League of Victorian Imagineers’ who instigated the Steampunk movement in Oamaru with the festival in 2009.

“Steampunk creates an alter ego, and it enables people to do things they wouldn’t normally do in their own egos.”

While there were several diverse examples of how attendees interpreted the dress code, the following is a small selection of outfits that piqued our interest as they walked past.

Sumant Bhouraskar attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sumant Bhouraskar

Sumant’s outfit stood out for its commitment to the era — and its symbolism.

Inspired by the only Indian Steampunk character from Jules Verne’s seminal 20,000 Leagues under the Sea, Captain Nemo was a prince who represented a counteract to the tyranny of colonialism — particularly the British Empire — which provided a welcome reflection point for an event that can sometimes be perceived as being stuck in a romanticised, Euro-centric ideal of the Victorian period.

“I recently moved to Oamaru to work for Waitaki Network and I’ve only been here for a month,” says Sumant. “I wanted to immerse myself in the culture here and be part of the community. We have a market on the weekend and I took part in the parade. It’s important for me to be part of the local culture but also celebrate my identity too.”

Fiona Bevan attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fiona Bevan

The accomplished seamstress was arguably the best dressed the entire weekend.

Fiona’s taste level was one that caught my eye this past weekend, with her attention to detail and her adept eye for rich, jewel-toned colours. This particular outfit features an array of trinkets collected along the way, with dyed feathers at the shoulders and a unique mix of textures — from lace to velvet. The wide-brimmed hat is the ultimate finishing detail to Fiona’s detailed ensemble.

“I’ve been coming to Steampunk festival for 10 years,” says the Wellington native. “I collect things from all over the place, and what I am currently wearing would be considered my casual daywear.”

Murray and Bonnie Wells attend the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bonnie and Murray Wells

Visiting from Paraparaumu, the couple swept by in elegant layers of black.

When the couple walked past, I couldn’t help but think they’d just stepped out of a 90s Issey Miyake campaign. There was an easiness to their look that I was drawn to, mixing old-world finds with a contemporary, louche attitude.

“We visited Oamaru a while back and we loved it, so we decided to return for the festival this year. It’s our first time attending and so far, it’s been cool.”

Murray: “I bought this from a local vintage store back home and as soon as I tried it on, I thought ‘this is perfect.’”

Bonnie: “The hat and pin I purchased here in Oamaru, I love the way it looks with my outfit.”

Tussie Ayu attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tussie Ayu

Another everyday look pulled together with ease — with the help of some thoughtful accessories.

“It’s my first time at Steampunk Festival and I love the mix of Victorian with science-fiction — it’s something I haven’t seen before. My outfit is made up of anything I could find at home, but the goggles were a recent purchase here. I love the sense of community here but also the way people are allowed to just be free.”

Anna Walsh attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anna Walsh

As one of the festival’s key performing acts on the schedule, Anna’s off-duty festival look was a lesson in historical layering.

Anna’s hat was the first thing I noticed for the way it perfectly flopped and framed her face. As a mermaid, belly-dancing, aerial expert, Anna’s downtime outfit is a contrast to her performance outfits.

“I’ve been coming to Steampunk Festival for about 10-15 years. This look is pretty much thrown together, and I guess it’s part 19th-century cattle rustler part Anne Bonny. In fact, the hat was made in the UK from a replica of Anne Bonny’s hats.”

Tricia Carr attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tricia Carr

Recycled finds make this look the perfect example of how Steampunk is possibly one of the most sustainable forms of cosplay around.

Hailing from Wellington, Tricia’s thoughtful colour palette and metallic doctors’ bag with an outline relief of human lungs made an impact in Oamaru.

“I’ve been coming to the festival for about 10 years. I love it. My look today began with my luggage — I call it the ‘lungage’ (get it?). It’s an old doctor’s bag. The bowler hat is from a recycle centre and the outfit is made from old upholstery fabric.”

Sophia Brooking attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sophia Brooking

A festival debutante takes inspiration from the less fortunate of the Victorian age.

Amidst the pomp and circumstance of some of the looks on display during the weekend, Sophia’s was a simple ode to Victorian working women — a crochet hooded capelet worn with a corset and wide-circle skirt.

“My inspiration came from impoverished prostitutes.”

Penny and Shaun Trousselet attend the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Penny and Shaun Trousselet

The striking couple continuously add mementoes to their dignified garb.

Erring more toward the side of pure Victorian fashion, the Cantabrian couple cut a striking figure in complementary outfits.

“Every year we just keep adding more embellishments every time we come,” says Penny, “So it’s a constant work in progress. We’ve been coming to the festival for the past seven years, so there are pieces we’re wearing that represent each of those years.”

Vania Wong attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Vania Wong

The Dunedin local brings her own unique flavour to this year’s event.

“I love to dress up and this outfit is my take on Victoriana with a hint of Harajuku-inspired style.”

Paul Bonini attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Paul Bonini

Representing his dual ethnicity, Paul’s harmonious wool look stood out.

“I’ve been attending for the past 10 years, and it’s always a lot of fun. I’m half Scottish and half Italian, so I feel like my ensemble pays tribute to this.”

Leah Kissick attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Leah Kissick

The first-timer takes on the inspiration of a pioneering female aviator.

For many inspired by aviation, the mechanical power of planes provided plenty of sartorial inspiration this year. For her debut, student Leah made do with what she had to create her whimsical outfit.

“A friend with tea is a friend indeed, I believe! My look began with clothes swaps with friends and upcycling old things in my closet. This is my tribute to Jean Batten.”

Hannah Trigg and Luke Lukana attend the Steampunk Festival 2024. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hannah Trigg and Luke Lukana

A new take on gothic details provides the perfect ode to Victoriana.

Luke’s skull bag was the first thing that caught my eye, along with both the pair’s choice of romping, stomping footwear.

“It’s our first time at the festival,” says Hannah, “and we love seeing everyone dress up. Our outfits are really just pieces we found from op-shops and online.”

Jan Manson attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jan Manson

Wearing a colour combination not for the faint-hearted, Jan wears it well.

“I’ve come from Omakau with my friends. This is my first year. I’m really just looking and learning. I love seeing all ages, sizes and abilities come together and have fun. I’m here to really learn.”

Eddie King attends the Steampunk Festival 2024 in Oamaru. Photo / Dean Purcell

Eddie King

A notable head-tuner during the weekend.

Also known by his persona Commander Thaddeus R. Cloudstrider, the Steampunk enthusiast and his wife added a sense of decorum to the weekend with their meticulous outfit changes (up to three a day).

“I’ve been coming for about six years. This is one of the first outfits my wife made. We’re also part of the Christchurch Steampunk Festival that takes place in February 2025. Come along!”

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in fashion, luxury, arts and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with more than 17 years of experience, and is a co-author and co-curator of The New Zealand Fashion Museum’s Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

