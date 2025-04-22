The Viva team curates the best and brightest gifts to surprise the lady in your life with this Mother’s Day. From garden essentials to glam hot styling tools.

Few things will top a handmade card and a coffee delivered in bed but should you wish to go the extra mile this Mother’s Day, there’s no shortage of gifts to make the mother figure in your life feel special.

Green thumbs will delight over a new pair of gloves to accompany them in the garden and beauty obsessives are sure to appreciate the gift of a perfectly bouncy blowout. Eager entertainers can make a dinner party debut of a stylish new carafe, or home cooks can garnish dishes with a drizzle of hot honey.

No matter your budget, there’s a gift that’s set to elicit wide smiles or shrieks of delight on Sunday, May 11. Discover our top picks, below.

The latest addition to New Zealand eco-luxe skincare brand TWYG is its Discovery Set, something the brand calls “a curated introduction to our three high-performance essentials, designed to renew, restore and revive skin”. The set includes three 10ml-sized bottles of Revive & Brighten Facial Serum, Renewing Antioxidant Facial Oil and Restorative Hydration Cream, all of which are formulated with TWYG’s signature Bioactive Totarol ingredient.

This bright and cheery bathrobe is close to a cuddle. If you prefer more calming colourways, it also comes in black, green and rocky road-coded stripes.

Match the spirit of a generous host with this simple carafe that will hero their homemade pours (this doesn’t seal, so they will have to be stirred, not shaken).

Ashley & Co’s Bonberry scent is available in this terrific trio, which includes a Limited Edition Bonberry Jam (created in collaboration with The Modern Preserver’s Kylee Newton), Bonberry scented Waxed Perfume and Soothe Tube. The Bonberry scent includes notes of wild berry, musk blossom and lychee, ideal for autumn and winter.

A bouncy, voluminous blowout is made all the more simple thanks to the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler, which connects via Bluetooth to the MyDyson app to help build the perfect styling routine based on curl preference and hair type.

Crafted in a butter-soft fabric, this wire-free bralette helps to lift and shape without digging in.

Everyone could use an extra umbrella, as they’re commonly left on the bus, in the car, in a handbag, at work, but somehow never in the location that needs it most. The adorable duck handle will make this one tricky to abandon.

Support time spent on a beloved hobby – this reading journal is just one example of the offerings from Made Of Tomorrow. You could consider a recipe book, travel log or plant tracker, depending on what suits best.

Beautifully presented and ready to go, Sabato’s hampers are a great gift option for food lovers. This basket includes a collection of Spanish flavours, from extra virgin olive oil to romesco sauce and orange marmalade.

A Twilly scarf makes for a swish addition to a low ponytail or chignon, and this navy and cream style nods nautical. Created in collaboration with Kathryn Wilson, this multi-purpose scarf looks extra elegant when worn around the neck, over your handbag or as a belt.

Exciting news for lovers of all things gourmand, this limited edition Mother’s Day treat has been brought back from the Lush archives. It originally launched as part of the Mother’s Day collection in 2022, and amassed a large fan base for its rich vanilla scent and luscious texture. Three years later, Lush has responded to thousands of requests by bringing it back into the fold for a short time only – so be quick!

This intricate jar from local makers Apostle Hot Sauce houses a honey you can drizzle on almost anything – dinner, dessert, cocktails and takeaways.

Give the gift of a good hair day with Ghd’s new limited-edition Futurescape collection, which sees five of the brand’s hot styling tools reimagined in playful bright hues and iridescent finishes. Viva loves the Duet Blow Dry, a two-in-one hot air styler which dries and styles hair at the same time. This particular set also comes with a complimentary heat-resistant case for safe and proper storage.

Fancy a negroni made with all New Zealand spirits and liquors? This trio of spirits is crafted by Hastings Distillers and includes East Block gin, Rubis Rouge organic vermouth and L’Opera (which replaces Campari).

Allow the citrussy notes of pineapple to transport you to the sunny shores of the Amalfi Coast. Pineapple is known for its antioxidant properties and high vitamin C content, which promotes collagen synthesis and counteracts the effects of free radical damage.

For fashion and history nerds. This book considers the stunning gowns kept by an unlikely collector in the South Island. Not sure your gift will hit? Read an extract here.

New Zealand natural makeup brand Aleph has stayed true to its mantra of enhancing features, not hiding them, and in this limited-time bundle the brand if offering four of its best-selling multi-functional essentials in one kit. The Aleph Beauty Mother’s Day Bundle includes The One Reset/Restore Moisture Cream, a Cheek/Lip Tint in the shade Crush, a Mixing/Treatment Balm and a Lip Brush for a combined value of $289.

Wild Love tea

This tea is a calming blend of passionflower, chamomile, skullcap and liquorice. Paired with a cute teapot, this is a lovely gift.

For the loved one who’s just popping out, consider these sleek, utilitarian clogs. They have a sturdy rubber sole and soft leather upper.

It’s time to cosy up. This oversized ruby red scarf, made from merino wool, possum and silk, is a classic that will keep the cold out.

Four bold new colours comprise Frank Green’s newest Bring It limited edition collection, including this toasted toffee shade. The durable stainless steel bottle is designed to keep drinks cool for hours, ideal for the busy or active types.

Margaret Hema’s Extrait Face and Neck Oil sees certified organic jojoba and camellia oils combine with New Zealand extra virgin avocado, certified organic totarol and aromatic rose in one nourishing blend for face and neck. A hydrating treat for dry, sensitive or mature skin. Available in store from Zambesi.

These crisp cotton pillow cases are a lovely place for someone to lay their head (and a set they probably won’t treat themselves to).

Whether an aspirational garden is sprouting herbs or supplying a stocked pantry, these gloves will assist in the growing.

A pampering treat for mums-to-be, Pure Mama’s new Belly Spa Kit combines three of its cult favourite products in one kit to deliver a spa-worthy experience from the comfort of home. Start with a gentle exfoliation using the Bump Scrub, followed by a Belly Hydration sheet mask, and lock in all of that goodness by massaging in the best-selling Belly Oil to finish.