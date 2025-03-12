Two minds are better than one as this creative power couple proves.

Meet Cat Ruka and Lucia Davison of Ūkaipō.

This unique creative space run by the mother and daughter outfit offers a space for artists in residence, pop-ups, events and mentorship inspired by other creative spaces like The Good Life Cafe in California.

Cat is a leader within the performance arts industry of Aotearoa with almost 20 years of experience working across dance and contemporary performance, arts education, festival direction, theatre venue management and arts advocacy. Lucia is a dancer and actor, and loves kapahaka, fashion and music.

Cat Ruka and Lucia Davison of Ūkaipō are offering more holistic service for artists. Photo / Ralph Brown

Since leaving Basement Theatre as executive director in 2024, and launching Ūkaipō a year ago, how have you found the transition from a much bigger entity to one much more personal and intentional in its purpose?

Cat: Basement and Ūkaipō are really different spaces, and I love them both for different reasons. Ūkaipō is intentionally a lot slower and quieter which I am really enjoying in this phase of my life. I think the pace of Ūkaipō is actually healing me in a way, from years of working quite hard in a tough industry.

I love that I am able to connect really directly and deeply with each artist that comes through Ūkaipō, and hence the partnership between space and artist can be really respected and honoured.

What is special about Ūkaipō is that it is an opportunity for you to both create and connect. Tell us what this experience has been like?

Cat: It's honestly been so special and has strengthened our bond beyond what I could have ever hoped for as a parent. It was important for me to include Lucia in Ūkaipō because it's our home, and because there are so many amazing life lessons in running a business like this. Although she's probably too young to fully see and appreciate the lessons just yet, she is gently witnessing what happens when we serve community, commit to a passion, and boldly give something a go.

I'm also homeschooling her, so all the creativity that is activated here is often integrated into her schoolwork. I think she will have some pretty cool stories to tell later in life.

I’m also homeschooling her, so all the creativity that is activated here is often integrated into her schoolwork. I think she will have some pretty cool stories to tell later in life.

Lucia: It’s good because I’m always meeting lots of unique people and there’s always something unexpected and random happening here. I especially like the pop-up shops because sometimes mum buys me cool one-off stuff that you can’t get at the shops. We have a ceramics workshop coming up by Avara Studio which hopefully I can do because I want to try making my own dish using the Nerikomi technique.

Ūkaipō has since welcomed and nurtured a range of creatives, running everything from art exhibitions to pop-ups and residencies. What have been some of the key learnings for you from the artists that have utilised the space, and how has it helped them be better at their practice?

Cat: I think the biggest thing that we’ve seen is just how much all of our artists across all disciplines are in desperate need of support. Our goal is to keep Ūkaipō as cheap as possible, and to resist curatorial models in favour of open access hire. I think our artists have appreciated knowing that this is a place that is easy to connect with, that their ideas are welcomed, and that they can achieve them without going into debt.

Channelling the welcoming ways of our tīpuna to create a warm space for all has been a vital part of Ūkaipō‘s intentions since it opened. Why is a softer, slower approach to creating important for all creatives to honour in the process of their mahi?

Cat: When we were all expressing ourselves creatively as children, we were never in a rush, and we were soft-hearted and open to the world. I think of creative flow as a spiralling, surging energy that has its own time-space and its own mana.

When we are moving too fast, we aren’t able to feel those surges when they come through, and we aren’t able to allow the full potential of an idea to be realised. Creative flow comes through in its purest and most potent form when we are relaxed and willing to surrender to it.

It’s great to see an art space bring value to a discipline like fashion, Rani Maria Lange’s pop-up for example felt aligned with the kaupapa behind Ūkaipō. What is your relationship with fashion and how do you see our emerging fashion creatives working closer with the art world? How can this relationship be more united in its efforts?

Cat: We both love fashion a lot, and I wouldn't be surprised if it became a career pathway for Lucia. We are really keen to support emerging designers more through Ūkaipō. I think there is so much collaboration potential to be explored here in Aotearoa between fashion, visual arts and performance and I think we need to create more opportunities for artists to connect across disciplines and experiment. Lucia's favourite designers are One of N0ne, who marry an upcycling fashion practice with street dance culture. This kind of collaboration is really inspiring to us.

Lucia: At the moment I’m inspired by people who use toys as fashion accessories. My favourite toy accessories are Labubus and Sonny Angels – I have two Labubus that I hang on my bags or my belt. I’m looking forward to collecting more and having them forever.

What is the best piece of advice anyone has ever given you in relation to your practice?

Cat: To have a life outside of it all. Did I listen? I’m not sure!

Lucia: The things my mum always says is “be humble, be kind and respectful, work hard, do fun stuff, and never be afraid to express yourself.”

What inspires each of your creative points of view?

Cat: Despite being really close, Lucia and I have quite different personalities. I can be quite deep and serious, whereas she keeps things light, breezy and humorous. I tend to be quite extra and over the top creatively, whereas she is more refined and restrained. I would say that each day she is teaching me how to bring more light-heartedness to our Ūkaipō work and not go overboard with everything. When we are making decisions, she will often say, “Mum, it’s really not that deep.” Haha!

Lucia: My friends inspire me because they are all so stylish and creative. Also, my mum and all of my dance teachers who have taught me a lot about being artistic and confident on stage.

Is there something you have created recently that you feel particularly proud of?

Lucia: I recently made my own fragrance at the Miller Road perfume workshop. I was going for a fresh linen scent and it actually turned out how I wanted it to! When I was making it, I was thinking of the colour green a lot, so I named it Meadow.

