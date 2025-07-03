The shortest days of the year and the chilliest bouts of weather are upon us. These are the places to go for an escape (beyond your bed).

Bar Magda

The subterranean location of this bar and restaurant on Cross St makes it a welcoming escape from harsh conditions. Tiny table lamps give the dining room an inviting glow, while the winter menu boasts an array of warming plates with Filipino influence. Bar Magda’s recent offerings include seafood dumplings, tomato broth, tamales and a semifreddo pineapple dessert.

25b Cross St, Auckland Central

A warming fire is the centre of Milenta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Milenta

A roaring fire is the centrepiece of this South American restaurant in Victoria Park Market. At Milenta, smoky coals are used to cook everything from rib-eye to market fish and charred vegetables, while the flames work to warm the spaces (visually and literally). The courtyard, which is usually open to the sky on evenings that accommodate, is easily transformed with the closing of the louvres and a few warming heaters.

210-218 Victoria St West

Ooh Fa

If you want a lively atmosphere and a sense of connection, this pizza joint will be a tonic. At Ooh Fa, there is a cosy arrangement to the tables, chairs and bar seats, creating a pleasant background buzz for your evening meal. Pick a seat that gives you a view of the flickers in the pizza oven, and watch as your pie is wood-fired. At the moment, the menu rewards with seasonal produce, including a particularly wintry butternut, goat's cheese and herb combination.

357 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden

The view from Gemmyze Street's arcade dining room. Photo / Babiche Martens

St Kevin’s Arcade

There are plenty of places to visit throughout the day within this Karangahape Rd arcade (including Viva’s Supreme Winner for the Top 60 Restaurant Awards in 2024). In the daytime, pop in for a coffee and breakfast at the excellent Bestie, then peruse the treasures at Sinda Vintage and the film photography gear at Junktion. For dinner, choose between Lebanese restaurant Gemmayze Street and pasta place Pici . You can also stop for a feed at The White Lady almost any time of day (have a hash brown for brunch, a toastie for lunch and a burger for dinner). The large windows at the end of the Arcade look out over Myers Park towards the skyline – a cinematic and comforting view on stormy days and nights.

183 Karangahape Rd, CBD

Takimi Mazesoba

When the rain is pouring, there aren’t many comforts to rival a big bowl of ramen. There are excellent options all around Auckland, but Takimi Mazesoba is a fresh opening that aims to welcome people dining solo. The noodle shop serves steaming bowls of wholewheat and buckwheat noodles, topped with pork, braised beef ribs or karaage chicken.

4/40 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna

Yum cha offerings at Pearl Garden. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Pearl Garden

Take the glass elevator up to this yum cha restaurant, if you’re seeking an unending and ultra-comforting meal. The best seats face out towards the balcony, providing a view of the rain as you dive into cups of tea, buns, dumplings, congee and all the other delights promised by the encompassing menu. If you’re looking to feed a particularly big group with various dietary requirements, this is a spot to book now.

Level 1/1 Teed St, Newmarket

Board Game Cafes

Auckland is spoiled when it comes to cosy cafes to frequent in the cooler months but these board games cafes offer something a little sillier. Perched up on Eden Terrace, you’ll find the welcoming checkerboard entrance to Cakes & Ladders. The cafe offers coffees and sweet treats, alongside its board game selection. In Victoria Park Market, Dice & Fork also offers tabletops for play, and bigger plates – think burgers, jalapeño poppers and tacos.

173 Symonds St, Eden Terrace; 210 Victoria Street West, Freemans Bay

Central City Library

Caught in the middle of town without an umbrella? Take shelter among a million stories. The central city library stretches its varied collection across multiple floors, including a small exhibition room that often digs into the archive for interesting, highly specific histories. Right now, they’re showing a collection of science-fiction works, for an exhibition called Other Worlds. It’s also open late from Tuesday to Friday, the latest of any library in Auckland, so you can take advantage of the space to get away from especially bitter evenings.

44-46 Lorne St, Auckland

The glasshouse lit at night.

Domain Wintergardens

In need of some greenery, but afraid to brave the rain? These enclosed, lush gardens will offer relief in the weeks doused in grey. Two huge glass houses showcase vibrant florals, making for a calming walk in days that close off other environments.

Wintergarden Rd, Parnell

Independent Cinemas

There are so many local theatres to choose from, if you want to tuck away from the weather. The Hollywood in Avondale has particularly lively showings of cult films. Academy Cinemas runs screenings from noon to night. Capitol Cinema shows indies and blockbusters from a heritage listed theatre. Lido Cinemas has plush seating for proper post-screening de-briefs. Plenty of theatres will be showing fresh flicks this August, as the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival comes to town. There’s no better time to find yourself in a cinema seat with a bucket of popcorn – keep your eyes peeled for Viva top picks from the festival programme.

