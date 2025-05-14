For a while, it seemed like every restaurant in Auckland started with an “A” or bore a woman’s name. But dig a little deeper, and you’ll find a city rich in restaurant names that are anything but generic, writes Johanna Thornton.

Some stories start with a simple question and end up somewhere deeper. Asking Auckland chefs and restaurateurs how they named their restaurants turned out to be just that — a doorway into conversations about identity, ambition and the cultural threads woven into hospitality.

What began as an exercise in curiosity quickly revealed how much weight a name can carry. Often chosen in the earliest stages — when a restaurant exists only as an idea — a name can crystallise a chef’s vision before the first plate is served.

“Naming a restaurant is harder than naming a child,” says Sarah MacDonald, of Duo and Osteria Uno. “You have to trust your gut, go with what you love, and hope it resonates.”

Some names reflect a concept or atmosphere, like Olle, which means welcome in Korean, or San Ray, an imagined destination between California and Mexico City. Others are more personal, like Parro, drawn from chef/owner Gleber Chaparro’s name, and a nod to putting all his passion into every plate.

All of them tell a story. Enjoy, in alphabetical order.

Baduzzi

Wynyard Quarter’s Italian restaurant Baduzzi is best known for its elegant take on a humble classic — meatballs (the name Baduzzi is Sicilian for just that). But when asked about the name, owner Michael Dearth offers a more personal — and layered — explanation.

He recalls a comforting dish from his childhood in New England: Italian-American wedding soup. “It’s not actually served at weddings,” he explains. “It’s called that because it’s a beautiful marriage of cultures — tiny polpettini [meatballs] in a rich broth with pearl pasta and hearty greens. For me, it symbolised the coming together of Italian tradition and American life.”

There are more layers to the name, he says, with the word "badduzzi" in Sicilian a diminutive form of "baddù", which comes from the Italian "ballo" (dance).

“Badduzzi essentially means little dances or small steps of a dance, and it’s often used affectionately or poetically in folk songs and dialectal expressions. A busy night at a restaurant is a dance!

“In Sicilian culture, especially in traditional music and storytelling, “badduzzi” can refer to festive movements, joyful gestures, or even figurative expressions of emotion, like little bursts of joy or excitement… For me, Baduzzi can also imply that through simplicity, you find greatness.

“But yes, absolutely, in the Sicilian dialect, it does mean meatballs.”

Bar Magda

This subterranean restaurant on Cross St is named for Saint Mary Magdalene. Owner Carlo Buenaventura says Bar Magda is a strong name that represents her strength and resilience, something the restaurant and its team have displayed in the face of many obstacles, including ongoing CRL roadworks at the end of the street.

“One of the reasons we named our space Bar Magda was when we first had a look at it, it almost resembled the story in the bible where Mary Magdalene discovered Jesus’ tomb was empty,” says Carlo. Cross St and Karangahape Rd are known as Auckland’s Red-Light District, and the restaurant is divided into two parts in homage to this - the bar (for the sinners) and bistro (for the saints), “which is how Mary is often depicted in the stories”, says Carlo.

On a more personal note, co-owner Matt Venables’ favourite travel memory is visiting Rome, where he loved the architecture and rich history.

“And I’m Filipino, and since the majority of us are Christian, predominantly Catholic, we wanted to reflect that in the name and design of the space. There’s an exposed brick wall and a piece of art that reimagines the Last Supper — but as an afterparty, had Judas not betrayed Jesus. We call it the 12 Stations of Magda.”

Bianca restaurant. Photo / Babiche Martens

Bianca

Owner/chef Hayden Phiskie says he appreciates a restaurant name that’s easy to remember and simple to spell, especially when it comes to finding it online. And particularly when travelling.

“Being dyslexic myself, I personally think it’s an advantage if people are able to find you on Instagram or Google. I know I’ve struggled when overseas to find the space I’ve been told to go check out.”

For his pasta restaurant in Ellerslie, he chose the name Bianca, which is the feminine version of “Bianco”, which means white in Italian. At Bianca, white 00 flour is a big component in the handmade pasta menu, which Hayden has become famous for, having co-founded Cotto, and then Ada, where pasta was a star of the show. Bianca is also a woman’s name - “essentially just keeping it super simple,” says Hayden.

Bossi

This swish Italian restaurant in downtown Auckland is owned by Jenna Carter, who was inspired by her Italian heritage for the menu and fitout of this Top 60 eatery. Bossi aims to transport you to the “heart of Italy” with its Italian share plates and frescos inspired by Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam.

Jenna says her mother came up with the name Bossi. When she was growing up, her nonna and mother used to call her Possy (short for possum) and her brother Bello. Bossi is an amalgamation of those two pet names. Jenna’s Nonna’s cooking is the inspiration for many of the Bossi dishes and she appears on the wall in the restaurant too.

Cazador

The name Cazador makes perfect sense once you know the story. Founded in 1987 by Tony and Barbara Lolaiy, the restaurant began as a bold celebration of game meat. “Cazador” — Spanish for “hunter” — was chosen by Barbara, who grew up in Mexico, as a nod to both the hunter/gatherer spirit and her husband Tony’s culinary craft. Today, the legacy continues with their son Dariush and his partner Rebecca Smidt at the helm, keeping the fire alive with the same sense of adventure.

Daphnes

Clare van den Berg says she and partner Joost love women’s names for restaurants, and they’re not alone — consider Lillian, Esther, Celeste, to name a few.

“They feel personal, warm, and inviting”, which is how the duo hopes Daphnes feels to those who walk through the door.

When asked about the missing apostrophe, Clare says: “Grammatically, I know it should be written with an apostrophe; however, we prefer the word as Daphnes. Aesthetically written, no more than that.”

“The name Daphnes has always felt right — elegant, timeless, and quietly powerful. When we first began dreaming up our restaurant, we were deeply inspired by our many visits to Apollo, the iconic Greek restaurant in Sydney. The warmth, the flavours, and the sense of gathering around a shared table resonated with us. We knew we wanted to create something with a similar spirit — anchored in tradition, but entirely our own.

“As our concept began with a Greek focus, we found ourselves drawn to the name Daphne. In Greek mythology, Daphne was a nymph — both a dryad, or tree spirit, and a naiad, associated with freshwater. Her story is one of strength and transformation: pursued by the god Apollo, she chose her own fate, transforming into a laurel tree to escape him. That tree became sacred to Apollo, a powerful symbol of beauty, resilience, and peace.

“Even as our menu has evolved to embrace a broader Mediterranean influence, the name Daphnes continues to speak to who we are. It feels feminine, soulful, and rooted in storytelling — qualities we love in a restaurant name. There’s a quiet depth to it, a nod to mythology, nature, and timeless hospitality.”

The Osteria Uno front window. Photo / Babiche Martens

Duo & Osteria Uno

Sarah MacDonald says naming a restaurant is harder than naming a child. “You just have to trust your gut, go with what you love, and hope it resonates with others.”

Together with partner and chef Jordan MacDonald, she runs Duo, Osterio Uno and wine bar Bon Pinard in Birkenhead Point.

“Duo was the first restaurant Jordan and I opened together, just the two of us, so we wanted a name that reflected that partnership. We turned to an online thesaurus, searching for words that meant “two,” and when we came across “Duo,” we both immediately knew it was the one. It was simple, clean, and captured exactly what the project was about: just us two.

“When it came time to open our pasta restaurant [Osteria Uno], we knew we wanted something in the style of an osteria. Naturally, we wanted the name to connect back to Duo, and since our regulars were joking that the next place would be “Trio,” we decided to go in the opposite direction. We landed on “Uno. It played nicely with “Osteria”, and we loved the way it sounded. Stubborn as we are, it just felt right.”

First Mates, Last Laugh

It’s a seaside restaurant, located in Auckland’s Westhaven Marina with views over the water, and there are obvious nautical connotations to First Mates, Last Laugh, with a first mate being second in command of a ship. But the name of restaurateur Judith Tabron’s restaurant has had some New Zealanders scratching their heads.

Judith was quizzed on the name by Viva when the restaurant opened in April 2024.

“Well, all the As were taken,” she said at the time, “so I thought I better do something a bit better. You know, in America there are lots of names like Fingers Crossed; All Day Baby; Here’s Looking At You; Wish You Were Here.

“I’m just following in a new sort of view. There’s no room for any more As.”

Judith also liked the connotations of the word mate, she told The Post, which as well as being a ‘first mate’, could mean a best mate, team mate or a soul mate.

Love it or hate it, it’s memorable.

If you look closely, you can see 'forest' on the streetside window. Photo / Babiche Martens

Forest

Forest chef and owner Plabita Florence credits her mum with coming up with the name for her plant-based restaurant on Dominion Rd.

“We were brainstorming for a while, trying to find something that felt right. There was definitely some reference to the city being a food forest and our intention to find interesting foraged or locally grown ingredients nearby. The idea that there might be surprising flavours found in the plants around us that we don’t tend to view as ingredients. The word Forest also had a charming, almost magical feeling about it, which I liked. Mostly, I liked the idea of my mum having named it, so I didn’t have to worry about doubting my own idea. It felt more meaningful having her do it.”

Gemmayze Street

Open since 2016, Gemmayze Street has become a staple on Karangahape Rd, taking out Supreme Winner in Viva‘s Top 60 Auckland Restaurants in 2024 and beloved by diners across the country. But the modern Lebanese restaurant almost had a different name, says chef/owner Samir Allen.

“I originally had a totally different name picked out for the restaurant,” he says. “We heard through the grapevine that another new place was using the name I wanted so I had to go back to square one, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I thought about my time in Lebanon and the district of Gemmayze Street stood out. Cool, colourful and full of character, it reminded me of K Rd.”

Gilt

Josh and Helen Emett’s Gilt Brasserie takes its name from the building’s legal heritage, formerly home to the New Zealand Law Society at Chancery Chambers. The name is a nod to that history, with a layered meaning. It’s a playful twist on the word “guilt”, tying into the legal roots while hinting that the restaurant has all the hallmarks of becoming a guilty pleasure, especially among those who enjoy a dirty martini and seafood cocktail.

The name 'Jacuzzi' sings out from the jazzy red awning. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jacuzzi

Sisters Brownyn and Jessica Payne, owners of Elmo’s and Hopper’s Bar, have reinvented the space once occupied by SPQR on Ponsonby Rd and turned it into Jacuzzi. The shock closure of SPQR after 32 years sent the media into a spin, as did speculation about its next owners and what would become of the famous location.

Bronwyn and Jessica say they created Jacuzzi as “a love letter to Ponsonby’s past”; it’s a restaurant that honours its heritage while “welcoming a new era of culinary delights”.

They explained the name to Society Insider Ricardo Simich before the restaurant’s opening.

“We were trying to think of a playful name that everyone almost feels is familiar without having discovered the venue yet, so when ‘Jacuzzi’ hit our mood board at home it didn’t take long to stand out,” says Bronwyn.

“We feel the name captures the venue’s vibrant artistry, and fun feeling of discovery,” says Jessica.

Metita

Metita is the name of chef Michael Meredith’s modern Pacific cuisine restaurant at SkyCity. It’s named after his late mother, who inspired his love of food from a young age. The restaurant aims to celebrate Pasifika cuisine and culture through elevated traditional dishes and a modern approach.

Olle. Photo / Babiche Martens

Olle

Korean fusion restaurant Olle was a welcome new addition to Milford’s food scene when it opened in February this year. Viva‘s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan declared everything on Olle’s menu unmissable and the experience seamless, on his most recent visit.

Owner Gabe Choi says when the team was choosing a name for the restaurant, Olle felt perfect. “In Korean, ‘Olle’ can mean ‘Would you like to come?’— a warm, welcoming invitation that captures the spirit of what I wanted the space to be: open, inviting, and full of heart.

“It also reminds me of the Olle Path in Jeju Island in South Korea, a place I deeply love. Those trails wind through the island’s most beautiful landscapes, from coastlines to forests, offering moments of peace, discovery, and connection — just like a good meal should. So Olle is more than a name. It’s an invitation to slow down, enjoy the moment, and feel at home.”

Onslow

Onslow isn’t just a name — it’s a thread that ties together legacy, love, and a sense of place, according to its owners.

When Josh and Helen Emett opened their refined brasserie at 9 Princes St — once the site of the Grand Hotel, famously opened by the Earl of Onslow in 1889 — they found more than just a historical link. The name echoed through Helen’s own past: she was born near the Onslow family estate in Surrey, and her parents’ romance began at Onslow Gardens in London.

That sense of layered history extends into the restaurant itself. A powerful photographic triptych by Mark Adams hangs inside, depicting Hinemihi o te Ao Tawhito — a carved whare originally created by master carver Tene Waitere. Once located near the Pink and White Terraces and later moved to the Earl of Onslow’s estate in England, Hinemihi’s presence in the restaurant represents a quiet, meaningful return.

At Onslow, stories of art, place and personal history quietly shape the experience.

Ooh-Fa on Dominion Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

Ooh-Fa

The unique name of this award-winning 22-seater pizza restaurant on Dominion Rd was borne out of an episode of The Sopranos. During the development phase of the restaurant in 2022, which is owned by the same team as Pici (Kaz Suzuki, Jono Thevenard, Gemma Hagreb, with the addition of chef Fraser Childs) there were many brainstorming sessions on the name.

Inspiration struck Jono while watching The Sopranos for the third time during lockdown when he saw Jackie Jnr walk into OOH-FA Pizza & Restaurant to do “a hit” in season three’s episode “Fortunate Son”. Jono snapped a photo of the New Jersey pizza place on the TV screen, sent it through to Fraser, and the name just stuck after that.

Fun fact, in the season four episode “No Show”, Christopher eats at Ooh-Fa with Philly “Spoons” Parisi.

Parro

The name Parro is personal for chef and owner Gleber Chaparro, whose Dominion Rd restaurant has a Mediterranean focus and charcoal grill for imparting a smoky, multi-layered flavour.

“Parro is a part of my surname, which is Chaparro,” he says. “This surname comes from my family who come from the south of Spain, so it fits well with the concept of the Mediterranean restaurant, which has a strong Spanish influence. Chaparro also means small strong tree.”

Paris Butter

Cafe de Paris butter is typically butter whipped with herbs and spices and rolled into a log and chilled, before being sliced and served atop steak, letting it melt and infuse the meat with deep flavour. A classic recipe includes anchovies, capers, garlic, lemon and herbs.

Co-owner Nick Honeyman opened Paris Butter in 2016 as a classic French bistro, and the name “instantly captured that essence”, says chef and co-owner Zennon Wijlens.

“When my wife Catherine and I came on board three years ago, we did consider changing it to something that felt a bit more modern and uniquely ours. But we quickly realised we were becoming part of something people already connected with and loved. So instead, we refreshed the logo to better reflect what we’re about today, while keeping the name that started it all.”

Pici

Pronounced pea-chee, pici is the pasta used in Pici’s signature dish of cacio e pepe. Pici is thick, hand-rolled pasta originating from Tuscany in Italy and is the star of the restaurant’s simple Roman-inspired dish cacio e pepe, which means “cheese and pepper”. Viva quizzed restaurant manager Steff Mitchell on the name, who begins the story back in Mount Maunganui when Pici owners Kaz Suzuki, Jono Thevenard and Gemma Hareb were flatting together in Papamoa with a dream to open a wine bar.

“Since the surf was good, [they] had their eyes set on Mt Maunganui. It wasn’t until they came up to Auckland to look into possibly buying the old Acho’s space [in St Kevins Arcade] that they saw Shop 22 was up for lease. They were charmed by the space and already fans of the Karangahape community, so once they went back to Papamoa they started thinking about the type of wine bar they could create in St Kevin’s Arcade.

“Jono was out surfing one day and the name Pici came to him. He went running back to the flat to pitch it and it grew from there. The appeal was that it was short, simple and highlighted the forthcoming signature dish of the future space. There weren’t really any other contenders.”

Ragtag. Photo / Babiche Martens

Ragtag

When chef Dan Freeman first started slinging tacos around Auckland, it wasn’t from a polished kitchen or behind a tidy pass. It was in borrowed spaces, backyard gardens, and once, a carpark — wherever he and his makeshift crew could set up shop. The crew? A rotating cast of friends and family: off-duty accountants, nurses, lawyers, parents, even fellow chefs on their night off.

“We were this total ragtag bunch,” sasy Dan. “It was never a ‘professional team’ in the traditional sense — just a group of people from all walks of life helping out, throwing themselves into it.”

That sense of camaraderie and chaos stuck. So when it came time to name his first permanent restaurant in Westmere, Ragtag was the obvious choice — a nod to the scrappy, joyful spirit of its beginnings, and a reminder that good food doesn’t always need to come from the most “authentic” of places.

Rhu

“Rhu means ‘soul’ in Punjabi,” says chef/owner Tushar Gover of his Parnell restaurant’s moniker. “The name came from the idea that while some food simply fills you up, other food nourishes you in a deeper way, it feeds your soul and makes you pause and wonder. That’s what we aim to do at Rhu, both through the food and the experience.”

San Ray. Photo / Babiche Martens

San Ray

When Rebecca Smidt and Dariush Lolaiy were dreaming up their second restaurant, they weren’t just thinking about food — they were imagining a whole world. One with sun-faded colours, morning coffee rituals, late-night music, and long lunches that turn into lazy dinners. Somewhere between California and Mexico City. Somewhere that didn’t exist — yet.

So they came up with the name: San Ray.

“It had to be two syllables, open-sounding, evocative but not too specific,” says Rebecca. “Something that felt like a place you could escape to, even just for a coffee or a glass of wine.”

That made-up name became the foundation for the restaurant’s identity — a space designed as much for mood as for food. Whether you’re there for your morning flat white, a solo lunch with a book, or to kick off a night out, San Ray feels like somewhere you’ve always wanted to be.

St Marg’s

When St Marg’s first opened, it was called Margo’s, the name stencilled in all its glory on the restaurant windows. A short-lived stoush with a Queenstown restaurant of the same name led them to change it to St Marg’s.

Owner Fran Mazza says the name is in honour of two Margarets.

“Margaret Hoffman, a beloved and eccentric figure who roamed Ponsonby and K’rd Rd for decades. Known for her wit, style, and unapologetic presence — fur coat, gold nails, and all, she was a local icon who embodied the colourful, creative spirit of the neighbourhood. St Marg’s is our tongue-in-cheek tribute to her — she made growing up in Auckland’s inner city so memorable.”

The second Margaret is Fran’s mother, who Fran says was “pretty much a saint…”

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tala

There’s a lot of thought behind every element of Tala in Parnell, Henry and Debby Onesemo’s love letter to Samoa.

Debby says Tala means “story” in Samoan. “We went with this name because we wanted to tell the story of Samoan food. Tala was never about opening a restaurant but rather starting a conversation about Samoan food and telling its story. That’s why it’s an important part of the Tala experience that guests hear the Samoan stories about the food they are eating. Some stories can be confronting as it deals with foods that were introduced through colonialism. We tell these stories in a tasteful way.”

Tempero

Latin cuisine is all about bold and vibrant aromatic flavours, says Tiffany Low, co-owner of the Karangahape restaurant Tempero with her partner and chef Fabio Bernardini. These words describe the restaurant too, which is a lively spot for enjoying Fabio’s Brazilian-inspired menu, mezcal cocktails and attentive service.

The story behind the name Temepro is pretty simple, says Tiffany — it’s a name they both like and believe fits well with their concept.

“Tempero means ‘seasoning’ in Portuguese,” she says, which is the language spoken in Fabio’s homeland Brazil. “As all good chefs know, carefully thought-out seasoning alongside quality ingredients is the key to creating a good dish.”

Seasoning isn’t just salt and pepper at Tempero, though, it’s everything from spices, herbs, sauces, and umami elements.

Restaurants are all about creating special moments and the name Tempero has led to a few of these, says Tiffany.

“We’ve had a few people come in whose last name is Tempero but didn’t know the etymology and they’ve been so excited to learn it. Last week, we had the children of Mr and Mrs Tempero dine and take photos with our signage and asked to take home extra business cards.”

The Tokki "bunny" adorns the walls at the Milford restaurant. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Butcher Baker

This farm-to-table oasis in Auckland’s Helensville, led by chef/owner Reginaldo Richard catches visitors off guard with its location, a 40-minute drive from the city, but also its elegant menu of refined plates and interesting wines. The name The Butcher Baker is a tribute to the building’s history. Once a bakery operating from 1924 through the 1960s, the main space sits beside a historic corner site believed to have housed the first refrigerated butcher’s shop north of Auckland, dating back to 1889. During construction, the site was casually referred to as “the butcher baker” — a nickname that eventually became its name. Today, it reflects both the building’s past and the restaurant’s focus on craftsmanship and farm-to-table ideals.

Tokki

Modern Korean restaurant Tokki’s name is explained beautifully on its website. The Milford restaurant is a favourite with locals, but many make the drive to enjoy Jasom Kim’s special set menu and peruse the extensive and seriously en point wine list.

“Tokki is a direct translation of ‘rabbit’ in Korean and is our iconic rabbit who is the symbolic mascot of our restaurant. Tokki was born to represent our head chef Jason Kim’s spiritual animal, with the main purpose of encouraging customers through a Korean taste palette adventure like no other.

“Coincidentally, Jason was born in the year of 1987, which is the year of the rabbit and ‘Toki’ in te reo is a symbol of strength, determination, which is a fitting description for his hopping adventure.”

