Looking for a new chef to fall in love with? These sweet and savoury recipes are shared directly from cookbooks released in the past year – test run them before you buy.
Buying a new cookbook is quite the commitment.
Savoury
Melbourne-based Vietnamese chef Thi Le shares this recipe for cha ca la vong, a serving of fish marinated in plenty of vibrant flavours – think lemongrass, mam tom bac (fermented shrimp paste) and fish sauce. It’s a good one for serving a big group, as there is some theatre in the separate plating for the noodles, vegetables and dill-topped fish.
Find it in: Viet Kieu: Recipes Remembered From Vietnam by Thi Le
This super savoury recipe can be made with beef, lamb or chicken (the spice mix is a powerful blend of curry powder, chilli, turmeric and garam masala). It results in an omelette served in a baguette, with a scattering of coriander, chillies and spring onion.
Find it in: Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class by Tony Tan
Warm weather, cold weather – this orzo salad is suited to any season. It makes use of cherry tomatoes, a distinctly summery vegetable, but you could certainly swap this out for more appropriate seasonal fare (oven-baked will add pleasant sweetness if you enjoy those flavours).
Find it in: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches by Matty Matheson
This recipe from New Zealand chef Christall Lowe produces a pork shoulder slow-cooked in a combination of garlic, apples, barbecue sauce and orange juice. There are a few condiments that help brighten up the dish, including pickled red onion and herbs. It’s also served atop a takakau flat bread.
Find it in: Kai Feast by Christall Lowe
Rick Stein delivers pure, melty comfort wrapped in flaky pastry with this vegetarian-friendly potato pie. Two simple ingredients are used to give this dish a kick: black pepper and mustard.
Find it in: Rick Stein’s Food Stories
This overflowing plate, which serves 8 to 10 people, features char-grilled kebabs, saffron rice and lavash (flatbreads) alongside flavourful condiments and sides. It’s also finished with a sprinkle of sumac.
Find it in: Persian Feasts: Recipes & Stories from a Family Table
Breakfast, lunch or dinner – this omelette recipe works for all three. It involves chard (silverbeet) mixed in with potatoes, which are then served with a herby omelette.
Find it in: Mediterra by Ben Tish
Sweet
These cardamom cookies will create a lovely perfume while baking in the oven. It’s a fragile batter, resulting in a buttery, crumbly treat.
Find it in: Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World by Ben Mims
A cartoonish and joyful serving of sticky toffee pudding is hard to overlook. These may not resemble the ramekin-cooked sticky toffee puddings you’ve had in the past – they’ve been given a contemporary update so they can be easily stored and portioned.
Find it in: Patisserie Made Simple by Maxine Scheckter
Chef Laura Zavan recommends serving this one for breakfast (serve with milky coffee) or afternoon tea (jam). It’s a sweet bread serving, made with a dash of rum and a little lemon zest.
Find it in: Venice Cult Recipes by Laura Zavan
Slivered almonds provide a crunchy texture atop a chewy cookie, with a recipe that could come together in about an hour (if you’re speedy).
Find it in: Too Easy by Donna Hay
These glossy buns are twisted into knots, providing little peeks into the cinnamon sugar layer. The sheen is created with a homemade spiced sugar syrup.
Find it in: Copenhagen Cult Recipes by Susie Theodorou and Christine Rudolph