The Scandinavian classic can be spun two ways.

In Denmark this traditional yeast-based dough is flavoured with cinnamon, while in Sweden it’s flavoured with cardamom. The current trend in Copenhagen, however, is to eat these flavoured with cardamom.

KANELSNURRER CINNAMON BUNS RECIPE Makes 12 buns Preparation: 1 hour, plus 2½ hours proving Cooking: 25-30 minutes

350 ml whole milk 2 cinnamon sticks or 6 cardamom pods, roughly crushed to just reveal the black seeds 2 cinnamon sticks or 6 cardamom pods, roughly crushed to just reveal the black seeds 200g unsalted butter, diced 200g unsalted butter, diced 500g (3 1⁄3 cups) strong white bread flour 500g (3 1⁄3 cups) strong white bread flour 7g (2 tsp) dried yeast 7g (2 tsp) dried yeast ½ tsp salt ½ tsp salt 225g sugar 225g sugar 2 Tbsp ground cinnamon or cardamom 2 Tbsp ground cinnamon or cardamom 2 tsp sunflower oil, for oiling 2 tsp sunflower oil, for oiling 1 egg yolk beaten with 2 Tbsp milk, to glaze 1 egg yolk beaten with 2 Tbsp milk, to glaze 2-3 Tbsp pearl sugar 2-3 Tbsp pearl sugar

Gently heat the milk, cinnamon sticks and 50g of the butter. Combine the flour, yeast, salt, 75g of the sugar, and 1 tsp ground cinnamon in a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Remove the spice from the milk and, with the motor running, gradually mix into the flour. Knead the dough until smooth, then put into an oiled bowl and turn until coated with oil. Cover and leave in a warm place until doubled in size. Make the spiced sugar. Mix the remaining spice with the remaining sugar. Reserve 3 Tbsp, then mix the rest of the spiced sugar with the remaining butter. Knock back the dough and roll out to a 35 x 45cm rectangle on a floured surface. With the long side facing you, spread the butter to the edges. Fold the top third towards you to the middle, then the bottom third over this to make a smaller rectangle. Cut into 12 strips, 3.5 x 11cm, then cut each strip lengthways down the centre, leaving attached at one end. Twist the strips around themselves 3 times to create a twisted knot, tucking the ends under the bun. Place the buns on 2 baking sheets lined with baking paper. Cover and rest in a warm place until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 190C. Glaze the buns with egg wash and sprinkle with pearl sugar. Bake until golden brown. Heat the spiced sugar and 50ml water gently to dissolve the sugar, then boil for 3 minutes to make a syrup. Cool. Brush the buns with the syrup 2-3 times while cooling.

Copenhagen Cult Recipes (mini) by Susie Theodorou and Christine Rudolph, $33, published by Murdoch Books.

