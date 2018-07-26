Enjoy this rhubarb banana loaf fresh from the oven or, if there is any left the day after, try it toasted. It’s just as good with a sweet or savoury topping. I’m a fan of butter, so it has to be a generous spread for me with homemade jam. Try it with ricotta and tomato or almond butter with a little fruit jam.
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 1 litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- In a large bowl combine the bananas, egg yolks, honey, baking powder, coconut, cinnamon and ginger.
- Beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Gently fold through the ground almonds. Then add the two mixtures together. Lastly fold through the nuts and rhubarb gently. Pour into your loaf tin. Sprinkle a little cinnamon and place piece of rhubarb on top, and bake for 30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Cool in the tin. Remove, cool and serve sliced with or without a topping.