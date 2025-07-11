12 Cake Recipes For A Wintertime Celebration

Embrace jubilation with these cake recipes that embrace winter weather.
Beyond birthdays, this collection of cakes will give you a reason to celebrate.
Whether your preference is a towering cheesecake, a subtle fruit batter or a warm and syrupy serving, you’ll find something to love. There’s also a
Olive oil will bring further tenderness to this cake, which features a tangy combination of apple, ginger and lemon zest in the batter. The drizzle also adds a zing – the icing has both lemon juice and zest.
A cheesecake makes a lush and impressive serving, no matter the occasion. Swap the berry garnish for a fruit more seasonally appropriate (think kiwifruit, pears or citrus).
Now is the time to celebrate citrus. A shiny syrup is the final touch to this nutty slice of cake. This topping is a mix of runny honey and orange juice.
This cake revels in the caramel notes of fresh dates, which are pureed before being added to the batter. The addition of treacle also supplies satisfying sweetness.
Brighten up a room with the delivery of this shining lemon cake. The batter includes a cup of potatoes, which can add a lot of moisture to the finished serving.
Go all in on velvety chocolate for this stunning double-layered cake. The bottom is a sturdy and rich cake flavoured with dark cocoa, almond meal and brown sugar. A thick and creamy layer of mousse sits atop. To ensure a clean slice, serve once thoroughly chilled.
Small pieces of mandarin and crushed nuts are nestled into this cake once it’s baked, for a varied texture and taste. Decorate the top with artful placement of leftover pecans (and make sure every piece gets one).
This recipe champions the fruit of the season, with orange mixed through the speckled batter and the icing.
Dark brown sugar provides a deeper dimension to your dessert and could become a new pantry staple. In this cake, it amplifies the sweetness of the pineapple and coconut.
A scattering of the pine nuts adds crunch to this delicate cake. Add a scoop of ice cream or yoghurt to this serving to bring out the sweeter notes.
This is a cake best eaten for morning tea. The mix of coffee, cocoa and sugar will make the rest of the day feel a little buzzy.
In the depths of winter, you might be missing summertime fruits – this recipe can supply hints of the season, if you choose a strong berry jam.