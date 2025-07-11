12 Cake Recipes For A Wintertime Celebration

Embrace jubilation with these cake recipes that embrace winter weather.

Beyond birthdays, this collection of cakes will give you a reason to celebrate.

Whether your preference is a towering cheesecake, a subtle fruit batter or a warm and syrupy serving, you’ll find something to love. There’s also a keen focus on produce that is available in wintertime – think citrus, apples and pears.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Olive oil will bring further tenderness to this cake, which features a tangy combination of apple, ginger and lemon zest in the batter. The drizzle also adds a zing – the icing has both lemon juice and zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A cheesecake makes a lush and impressive serving, no matter the occasion. Swap the berry garnish for a fruit more seasonally appropriate (think kiwifruit, pears or citrus).

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Now is the time to celebrate citrus. A shiny syrup is the final touch to this nutty slice of cake. This topping is a mix of runny honey and orange juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake revels in the caramel notes of fresh dates, which are pureed before being added to the batter. The addition of treacle also supplies satisfying sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Brighten up a room with the delivery of this shining lemon cake. The batter includes a cup of potatoes, which can add a lot of moisture to the finished serving.

Photo / Chris Court

Go all in on velvety chocolate for this stunning double-layered cake. The bottom is a sturdy and rich cake flavoured with dark cocoa, almond meal and brown sugar. A thick and creamy layer of mousse sits atop. To ensure a clean slice, serve once thoroughly chilled.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Small pieces of mandarin and crushed nuts are nestled into this cake once it’s baked, for a varied texture and taste. Decorate the top with artful placement of leftover pecans (and make sure every piece gets one).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe champions the fruit of the season, with orange mixed through the speckled batter and the icing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dark brown sugar provides a deeper dimension to your dessert and could become a new pantry staple. In this cake, it amplifies the sweetness of the pineapple and coconut.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A scattering of the pine nuts adds crunch to this delicate cake. Add a scoop of ice cream or yoghurt to this serving to bring out the sweeter notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a cake best eaten for morning tea. The mix of coffee, cocoa and sugar will make the rest of the day feel a little buzzy.

Photo / Supplied