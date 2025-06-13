Or, a list of reasons to eat cheese toasties and garlic bread.

‘Tis the season to sink into a bowl of soup.

The chill is bitter and these warming dishes are a tonic. The comfort is only increased by the sides commonly served with them – think buttery slices of toast or crisp crackers.

Sprinkles of fresh herbs and dollops of yoghurt are frequently employed in this collection of recipes to provide lift to the super savoury flavours.

White beans create a smooth texture for this soup, with a sprig of thyme finishing the serving.

Gennaro Contaldo shares the recipe for this vibrant bowl, which gains luxurious texture from the ricotta and umami notes from the sauteed chestnut mushrooms.

Angela Casley recommends serving this soup with a topping of oven-baked croutons, cream and tarragon leaves.

Garlic cloves and a helping of miso produce strong flavours in this pumpkin soup, adding complexity to the earthy sweetness of the blend. Coriander is a pretty and fresh garnish.

Finely chopped basil is sprinkled atop the blend of orange kūmara, courgette and chicken stock. Instead of oil, this soup recipe makes use of butter for its rich base.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sweet, salty, herby and creamy – this tomato soup has it all (“all” being crispy bacon bits). Pair with a seed-covered roll or melty cheese toastie.

Enjoys your greens with a big bowl of this spicy soup dotted with chickpeas. Potatoes are the secret to the satisfying texture (choose Agria for an earthier flavour).

This zingy bowl is topped with something equally tangy: goat’s cheese. The serving will also benefit from a generous cracking of black pepper and salt.

This soup comes together in one hour, with a long 40 minutes on the stove to break down all the ingredients. Pop this on the flame, and settle in for a sit-down nearby.

Cook the bacon topping until crispy to add textural difference to this potato-based butterbean soup. A big helping of kale also adds nutritious greens to the mixture.

Wintry greens like silverbeet are an excellent addition to this soup, which gains a lot of salty flavour from the ham hock (no extra salt needed).

