Food & Drink

Leek, Potato & Hazelnut Soup With Truffle Oil

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
The approaching winter months call for divine simple soups. Photo / Babiche Martens

The final touch to this delicious soup, apart from the truffle oil, is some hot toasty bread to go alongside. Don’t forget a good layer of butter. Ready in 30 minutes, this soup is a great mid-week dinner, or serve it as a starter to a fancy mid-winter dinner party.

LEEK, POTATO AND HAZELNUT SOUP WITH TRUFFLE OIL

Serves 4
20g butter

1 large leek, chopped

3 cups chopped potato

4 cups vegetable stock

1 tsp thyme leaves (dry) or 1 Tbsp fresh

1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup toasted and peeled hazelnuts

Truffle oil, to drizzle
  1. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the leek and potato, then cover and cook slowly until the leeks have softened. Add the stock, thyme, salt and pepper, bringing to a simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and cool for 10 minutes before pureeing until smooth.
  2. Serve steaming hot with a sprinkle of toasted hazelnuts, a drizzle of truffle oil and buttered toast.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5