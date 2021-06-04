Leek, Potato & Hazelnut Soup With Truffle Oil

The final touch to this delicious soup, apart from the truffle oil, is some hot toasty bread to go alongside. Don’t forget a good layer of butter. Ready in 30 minutes, this soup is a great mid-week dinner, or serve it as a starter to a fancy mid-winter dinner party.
LEEK, POTATO AND HAZELNUT SOUP WITH TRUFFLE OIL Serves 4
20g butter 1 large leek, chopped 3 cups chopped potato 4 cups vegetable stock 1 tsp thyme leaves (dry) or 1 Tbsp fresh 1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper ½ cup toasted and peeled hazelnuts Truffle oil, to drizzle
- Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the leek and potato, then cover and cook slowly until the leeks have softened. Add the stock, thyme, salt and pepper, bringing to a simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and cool for 10 minutes before pureeing until smooth.
- Serve steaming hot with a sprinkle of toasted hazelnuts, a drizzle of truffle oil and buttered toast.