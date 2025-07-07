In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

The scampi pikelets and a cocktail pairing at Jacuzzi. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hey Jesse,

I have a friend up from Masterton in a couple of weeks. We used to go out all the time when we were younger and I know she’s going to expect us to get dressed up and have a lush Auckland night out. Any suggestions for venues?

Sally

Hey Sally,

Yes, I think you should go to Jacuzzi on Ponsonby Rd. I will admit I was a bit cynical when the team took over the old SPQR and decided not to switch off the 1980s excess tap, but rather to turn it up full blast. It is an unashamedly excessive restaurant, with too much of everything, and yet it works beautifully, thanks in part to the brilliant staff, for whom nothing is a problem. The food and cocktails are great and, most importantly, it will be impossible for you to overdress there – the more glam the better. Last time I was there, it looked like fashion in the field at Auckland Cup Day. I think that’s perfect. A city needs a place for occasions like yours, and Jacuzzi is definitely it – try the dirty martini if you’re up for something strong. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ground Wine Bar in O'Connell St is perfect for a pre-show drink. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse,

We’re heading into a show at the Civic next month and my wife always makes us get in far too early! Can you recommend somewhere for a nice glass of wine while we’re killing time before the show?

Bernard

Yes Bernard! I had a lovely drink just a few weeks ago at Ground Bar on O’Connell St. It’s not so far from the Civic and is a real Auckland city secret – so much so you really have to know that it’s there to find it. It’s a collaboration between Martin, the guy who owns the bottle shop upstairs and one of his regular customers, Aleks, who used to be the sommelier at the French Cafe, so really knows his stuff. You’ll find a great list of wines by the glass served in beautiful glasses – I loved them so much I ordered a stack of them for my wife for her birthday this year (check out terreglassware.com, by Dan Gillett, who’s the man responsible for Auckland’s natural wine revolution).

Ground has a very cool “speakeasy” vibe and I think it’ll be perfect for you. Enjoy the drink and the show!

Hi Jesse,

I have a 40th birthday planned for September and thinking of getting 50 or so friends together for an afternoon of lawn bowls. The club is happy for us to bring in our own caterer. Do you have any suggestions? We’ll be in West Auckland.

Thanks!

Mike Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Hi Mike,

Yes, I have just the characters. Samoan-born Trina and Ralph run K Bone Kai, a slow-cook meat business that is based out of Te Atatu. They’ve mostly got word-of-mouth jobs so far but I have permission to share their details with you (and anyone listening). The concept for their business was inspired by their love of camping – when they started barbecuing different meats during their camping trips, they would find the delicious smells soon attracted a queue of neighbours hoping for a taste. Their BBQ meat is served with some of their island-style sides, starters, and baked goods. It’ll be a huge hit at your 40th. I have my 50th this year and may even use them myself! Email them at trina.pereira@icloud.com.

Previously recommended by Jesse Mulligan

What you’ve asked, and what he’s shared.

Where To Throw A Surprise Lunch In Auckland & Mt Eden’s Best Asian Eateries. Plus, the best places to buy wine.

Where To Find A Private Dining Room & A Romantic Birthday Dinner. Plus, restaurants with reliably good ambience.