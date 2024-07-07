In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re just visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Tempero's acaraje dish is suitable for those who are vegetarian and gluten-free. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jesse,

We’re heading out for a final flat dinner before two of us leave on our OE. Can you recommend somewhere around K Rd – one of my flatmates is vegetarian and I am gluten-free. I know, it’s a nightmare, sorry!

Kim

Kim, I’m going to send you to Tempero, one of my favourite Auckland restaurants, where both of you will be well catered to. Tempero is an owner-operated business, featuring the twin delights of chef Fabio Bernadini and his partner and restaurant manager Tiffany Low. The food is inspired by the home-kitchen cuisine of Fabio’s native Brazil and, importantly for you, each dish is marked for its dietary suitabilities.

Some of you could start with a plate of the unmissable cheese bread, then share a bowl of Fabio's signature guacamole with his version of corn chips (look out for the special Brazilian peppers that accompany the guac). Or if you're trying to break the Gen Z avocado stereotype, go for the cassava chips with chipotle instead.

For mains, you’ll enjoy acaraje, which I reviewed as “a ball of pureed black-eyed beans, deep-fried then split in half and filled with vegetarian delights: a paste of okra, onion and toasted cashews, a crispy palm heart vinaigrette. Underneath it all was a vatapa sauce of coconut cream and ground peanuts”. Eat that with a relleno or stuffed chilli, and as many sides as you want – they’re all suitable for both of you too.

Of course, the best thing is you won’t feel like you’re making any sacrifices – the above dishes were some of my favourites on the menu; I didn’t even think about the fact they were vegetarian and gluten-free.

Paris Butter is among the top handful of restaurants in the country. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse,

My mum needs a hip replacement and can’t walk very far at the moment. Are there any accessible restaurants (ideally with no stairs) you can recommend in Auckland, in particular restaurants with parking nearby?

Thanks,

Stationary

Hi, say hello to your mum for me! I hope the surgery she needs comes swift and fast.

Let’s get you out of the city, where restaurant parking is a distant memory. How about Azabu Mission Bay – the food and views are beautiful and you can get the car very close. For something even flasher, Paris Butter in Herne Bay is among the top handful of restaurants in the country – a call to the restaurant beforehand will guarantee they’ll make things as easy as possible for you.

At the more casual end I love Ragtag, a Mexican-inspired restaurant on the ground floor of a building in Westmere. Or if you're further east consider a visit to the new restaurant complex at 415 Remuera Rd – Wakuwaku, Manzo, Thai Village and Spiga are all strong recommends from me. You can deliver your mum almost to the door via the service alley out back.

A dining table at Kazuya, a restaurant that can be found behind a mysterious door on upper Symonds St. Photo / @Kazuyarestaurant

Hi Jesse,

My dad lives in Matakana and every so often comes to the city to take me out to dinner. He loves somewhere a bit different and doesn’t mind spending some money. He quite likes Italian but I think we’ve done all the good ones! Do you have any suggestions?

Liv

Hi Liv,

I wonder if you guys have been to Kazuya? Even after more than 10 years in the same location, it’s still a bit of a secret, behind a mysterious door on upper Symonds St. Through that door you’ll find one of New Zealand’s greatest chefs, creating degustation dishes of tremendous beauty and flavour. Kazuya Yamauchi used to work at Acqua Pazza, a fine dining Italian restaurant in Tokyo, and you can see elements of both cuisines in his work: the careful exactitude of Japanese cheffing, combined with elements and ingredients more familiar in European cookery. His “Texture” dish is a great example of this: 30 varieties of vegetable, each prepared differently for maximum deliciousness and served together on one plate. As I said in my review: “it’s soft porn for vegans, or it would be if it weren’t served with prosciutto”.

Dining out editor Jesse Mulligan. Photo / Babiche Martens

