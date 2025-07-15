These creamy avocado and tender chicken cones are packed with flavour and a fun party idea.
Add one tablespoon of horseradish; add another if you prefer more. You can make your cone shape. I used some cardboard cones I had in the cupboard.
CHICKEN AND AVOCADO CONES Makes 12
2 pieces rolled puff pastry 1 egg, whisked with 1 Tbsp water 3 cups diced chicken 1-2 Tbsp horseradish cream 1 avocado, diced small ¼ cup chopped dill 1 Tbsp lemon zest ½ cup mayonnaise Salt and pepper to taste
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Use cone shapes made with either foil or cardboard. Or you can buy wooden cones.
- Slice the puff pastry into 1cm strips. Wrap these around your cone shapes and place them on a baking tray. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden and puffed. Then, remove them and allow to cool.
- For the filling, mix the chicken, horseradish, avocado, dill, lemon zest, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper to taste in a bowl.
- To serve, fill the cones with the chicken mixture while they’re fresh and serve. If you prepared the pastry a day earlier, warm it slightly before filling.