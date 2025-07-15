Food & Drink

Chicken & Avocado Cones Recipe


By Angela Casley
Fresh dill adds a hint of something fresh to these rich savoury snacks. Photo / Babiche Martens

These creamy avocado and tender chicken cones are packed with flavour and a fun party idea.

Add one tablespoon of horseradish; add another if you prefer more. You can make your cone shape. I used some cardboard cones I had in the cupboard.

CHICKEN AND AVOCADO CONES

Makes 12
2 pieces rolled puff pastry

1 egg, whisked with 1 Tbsp water

3 cups diced chicken

1-2 Tbsp horseradish cream

1 avocado, diced small

¼ cup chopped dill

1 Tbsp lemon zest

½ cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste
  1. Preheat the oven to 200C.
  2. Use cone shapes made with either foil or cardboard. Or you can buy wooden cones.
  3. Slice the puff pastry into 1cm strips. Wrap these around your cone shapes and place them on a baking tray. Brush with egg wash. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden and puffed. Then, remove them and allow to cool.
  4. For the filling, mix the chicken, horseradish, avocado, dill, lemon zest, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper to taste in a bowl.
  5. To serve, fill the cones with the chicken mixture while they’re fresh and serve. If you prepared the pastry a day earlier, warm it slightly before filling.

