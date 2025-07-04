These 11 wintry recipes look to minimise prepping and maximise time spent cooking. Break out your cast iron and casserole dishes, and leave it to time to do the rest of the work for you.

There are many things you can do to bring out more flavour in your dishes – fine tuning chopping skills, making exact measurements of spices and hovering watchfully over stove top pans.

But sometimes, you can also give over to a medium that demands much less of you: time.

These dishes make use of that resource, with big cuts of meat and absorbing carbohydrates prepped to sit on stove tops and toil away in ovens for a proper, enriching slow cook.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A generous cook time for this lamb shoulder results in a pull-apart texture imbued with intense flavours. A homemade concoction of red chilli, coriander, pomegranate molasses and chopped rosemary brings sweet, herbal notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The helping of Dijon mustard adds sharpness to this luscious cut of beef. The marinade, which only needs to sit for about 30 minutes before cooking, also includes finely chopped rosemary and thyme, lemon zest and salt. It creates an intense coating for the serving (caramelising over the 2 hour cook time).

Photo / Christall Lowe

This recipe, shared by Christall Lowe from her cookbook Kai Feast, provides instruction for mixing your own spicy barbecue rub. It looks to create complexity through a varied combination of brown sugar, garlic, horopito, paprika, chilli and herbs. While Christall first made this recipe using fire and hāngī stones, she provides instruction for cooking it in the oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Star anise, sherry vinegar and chilli flakes provide strong flavours for this sharing plates of short ribs. As pictured, you might consider serving them with garlicky greens and mashed potatoes.

Photo / Supplied

This crispy and juicy pork shoulder is served with a uniquely floral apple sauce. It’s created by incorporating flowers stripped from lavender stems with butter, sugar and apples (Granny Smith will provide pleasant tang if that’s your preference). If you enjoy a side of crackling with your roast, this recipe provides clear instruction.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dish is first cooked atop a stove top, to properly break down the meat and bloom the spices. Then, it comes together with 2½ hours in the oven. Before serving, it is topped with coriander and coconut (you could also serve with flatbread or rice).

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

If you place this one-pan bake close to the top of the oven, you’ll create rich caramelised flavours. A side of bread is essential for soaking up the velvety mix of chicken stock, fresh oregano and creme fraiche.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Assembly can often draw out the cooking time for weeknight dinners – this lasagna keeps it revealingly simple. Simply chop your seasonal fare and pasta sheet before piling it neatly in the oven dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Another excellent one-pot option for those who want to minimise time spent in the kitchen. Simply toss in roughly chopped onion, garlic and eggplant, lamb shanks and an array of seasonings, and let them ruminate together.

Photo / Babiche Martens

People with plant-based preferences will also revel in the deep flavours that amount from slow-cooking. This recipe sees tender jackfruit seasoned with paprika, cumin, coriander, chipotle peppers and chopped coriander.

Photo / Babiche Martens