A great substitute for those who don’t eat meat, jackfruit comes into its own with the addition of spices. The eggplant in this recipe cooks down to a creamy, soft texture. Scoop it up with flatbread and a dollop of yoghurt, or serve on top of hot rice.
SPICY JACKFRUIT AND EGGPLANT RECIPE Serves 4
¼ cup olive oil 1 onion, sliced 4 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp ground cumin 2 tsp ground coriander 2 Tbsp chipotle peppers 1 eggplant, in 1cm cubes 2 x tins jackfruit, drained 400ml passata 1 cup water 1 cup chopped coriander To serve, flatbread or rice
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Add oil to an oven-proof casserole dish and place it on an element on medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, cumin, coriander and chipotle to combine. Add in the eggplant, jackfruit, passata and water, stirring well.
- Cover with a lid and place into the oven for 2 hours. Check halfway through and add a little more liquid if needed. Shred the jackfruit using two forks.
- Stir through the coriander, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with flatbreads or on top of hot rice.