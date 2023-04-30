Food & Drink

Slow-Cooked Jackfruit & Eggplant That’s Excellent Served Over Rice

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

A great substitute for those who don’t eat meat, jackfruit comes into its own with the addition of spices. The eggplant in this recipe cooks down to a creamy, soft texture. Scoop it up with flatbread and a dollop of yoghurt, or serve on top of hot rice.

SPICY JACKFRUIT AND EGGPLANT RECIPE

Serves 4
¼ cup olive oil

1 onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 Tbsp chipotle peppers

1 eggplant, in 1cm cubes

2 x tins jackfruit, drained

400ml passata

1 cup water

1 cup chopped coriander

To serve, flatbread or rice
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  2. Add oil to an oven-proof casserole dish and place it on an element on medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, cumin, coriander and chipotle to combine. Add in the eggplant, jackfruit, passata and water, stirring well.
  3. Cover with a lid and place into the oven for 2 hours. Check halfway through and add a little more liquid if needed. Shred the jackfruit using two forks.
  4. Stir through the coriander, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Serve with flatbreads or on top of hot rice.

