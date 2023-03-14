It is all about the preparation of this quick-to-assemble lasagna. Get the vegetables cooked and then make the four lasagna stacks, ready to go in the oven. Change it up with other seasonal vegetables if you like.
VEGETABLE LASAGNA RECIPE Makes 4
1 aubergine 1 courgette ¼ cup olive oil 1 ½ cups passata 200g fresh lasagna, cut into 10 x 10cm squares 1 tomato, cut into 4 slices 100g spinach, wilted Salt and pepper 200g fresh mozzarella, sliced ½ cup basil leaves
- Preheat a barbecue grill or frying pan to medium heat.
- Slice the aubergine and courgettes in rounds or lengthways. Brush with oil. Cook them both on the barbecue until golden and soft. Remove.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- To assemble, into an oven-proof baking dish spoon 4 Tbsp of passata. Lay down a piece of lasagna on top of each, then layer your ingredients: aubergine, passata, courgette, tomato and wilted spinach, then pasta, continuing until all are used up. Finish with the mozzarella and some basil leaves. Drizzle with a little extra oil. Bake covered for 20 minutes, then uncovered for a further 10 minutes until golden brown.
- Serve hot with a few extra basil leaves to garnish.