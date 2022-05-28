There is plenty of cheesy and vegetable goodness in this lasagna.
CHEESE-PACKED VEGETABLE LASAGNA RECIPE
Serves 6
3 cups cubed pumpkin ¼ cup olive oil 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp cumin 1 onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves 1 cup broccoli, finely chopped 1 tin chopped tomatoes 250g ricotta 1 cup grated tasty cheese ½ cup chopped mixed fresh herbs, e.g. basil, parsley 120g spinach leaves 6-8 sheets dry lasagna Basil leaves, to garnish
Topping
1 cup Greek yoghurt 1 egg ½ cup grated parmesan
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on an oven tray with 2 tablespoons of oil, paprika and cumin. Bake for 25 minutes until soft. Remove and smash with a fork.
- Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the broccoli and tomatoes, cooking for a further 5 minutes.
- In a large bowl mix the broccoli, pumpkin, ricotta, cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.
- In an ovenproof baking dish place a third of the pumpkin mixture, lasagna sheets and spinach. Repeat, finishing with dry lasagna.
- For the topping, in a small bowl combine the yoghurt and egg. Spread over the top and sprinkle with parmesan.
- When ready to cook, preheat an oven to 180C. Bake for 45 minutes until the top is golden.