You can’t beat pasta as a base for a quick and hearty meal. There is no need for a creamy, rich sauce. Instead, a tin of tomatoes with some garlic, olives and greens creates a nutritious meal. I have used small venison sausages to keep the meat-eater happy, but for a vegetarian option, leave them out.
SAUSAGE PASTA WITH TOMATOES, SPINACH & FETA RECIPE
Serves 4
200g tomatoes 2 Tbsp olive oil 8 small venison sausages 1 onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic, chopped 420g tin chopped tomatoes ½ cup black olives 2 cups baby spinach Salt and freshly ground pepper 3 cups cooked fusilli pasta 100g crumbled feta
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Place the tomatoes in a baking tray. Drizzle with a tablespoon of olive oil and season. Place into the oven for 20 minutes to soften. On another tray, place the sausages and cook through.
- Heat the remaining oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add the tin of tomatoes and black olives and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the spinach to wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Stir sauce through the hot pasta, adding sausages and the baked tomatoes. Serve immediately with a sprinkle of feta.