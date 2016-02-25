Prawn & Tomato Pasta Recipe

For an elegant and tasty dinner option, what could be nicer than tiger prawns, good quality linguine, garlic and chilli. This is a standby of mine for a super quick meal. While the pasta is cooking, you can prepare the rest of the ingredients and then, within minutes, toss it all together and serve.
PRAWN AND TOMATO PASTA Serves 4
¼ cup olive oil 1 long red chilli, chopped finely 4 cloves garlic, sliced thinly 6 baby fennel, sliced lengthways 400g raw tiger prawns, tails on Zest and juice of 1 lemon 100g crumbled feta 1 cup of roughly chopped tomatoes 12 black olives 1 cup basil leaves 200g linguine Olive oil to serve Basil leaves
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the chilli, garlic and fennel, tossing until it has a bit of colour. Push to the side and add the tiger prawns cooking for 3 minutes each side.
- Add the lemon and stir all together. Crumble in the feta, add the olives, tomatoes and basil leaves.
- Cook the linguine as per packet instructions, then stir through prawns. Drizzle with extra olive oil and serve with extra basil leaves.