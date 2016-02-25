Food & Drink

Lentil Salad Recipe With Prosciutto & Plums

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
This herby salad is filled with delicate and moreish prosciutto. Picture / Babiche Martens.

A quick scan of the fridge and the discovery of some prosciutto led to the idea for today’s salad. With the lentils, there is no need to soak them but be careful not to overcook. They should hold their shape and have just a little bite to them. Homemade is always best when it comes to aioli but buying a good quality substitute is a good option too. Simply add a little zest and the juice of half a lemon. I like to sprinkle on microgreens or shredded basil, which complements all stone fruit. And, finally, a good grind of fresh pepper.

LENTIL SALAD RECIPE WITH PROSCIUTTO AND PLUMS

Serves 4

1 cup green lentils

8 slices prosciutto

8 plums, stones removed, sliced

½ cup fresh mixed herbs

½ cup lemon aioli

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Micro herbs to decorate

Lemon to squeeze
  1. Cook the lentils as per packet instructions. Set aside to cool.
  2. On a plate or into a bowl, place the lentils, prosciutto, plums and herbs. Drizzle with aioli and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Sprinkle over micro herbs and add a squeeze of lemon before serving.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5