Date And Beef Stuffed Onions Recipe


By Angela Casley
Date and beef stuffed onions. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweet, savoury, satisfying - these stuffed onions are sure to be a winter favourite.

The onions can be stuffed and ready to go into the oven ahead of time. These have a mixture of sweet and savoury. Delicious.

DATE AND BEEF STUFFED ONIONS

Serves 4

4 red onions

400g beef mince

1 clove garlic

½ tsp cinnamon, cumin, allspice

1 cup cooked rice

½ cup chopped dates

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ tsp salt and pepper

1 Tsp olive oil

Sauce

½ cup vegetable stock

2 Tbsp tamarind

2 tsp brown sugar
  1. Put the onions into a large pot of boiling water. Let them simmer for 15 minutes until softened. Remove and let cool enough to handle.
  2. Mix the mince, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, allspice, rice, dates, zest, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
  3. Peel the onions, ensuring the pieces stay intact. Add a spoonful of the mixture to each piece, then place them cut-side down in a deep baking dish.
  4. Combine the tamarind, stock, and sugar in a small jug. Pour over the onion and drizzle with a bit of oil.
  5. Preheat the oven to 180C. Roast the onions for 30 minutes until they’re golden and cooked through.

