Sweet, savoury, satisfying - these stuffed onions are sure to be a winter favourite.
The onions can be stuffed and ready to go into the oven ahead of time. These have a mixture of sweet and savoury. Delicious.
DATE AND BEEF STUFFED ONIONS
Serves 4
4 red onions 400g beef mince 1 clove garlic ½ tsp cinnamon, cumin, allspice 1 cup cooked rice ½ cup chopped dates Zest of 1 lemon ¼ tsp salt and pepper 1 Tsp olive oil
Sauce ½ cup vegetable stock 2 Tbsp tamarind 2 tsp brown sugar
- Put the onions into a large pot of boiling water. Let them simmer for 15 minutes until softened. Remove and let cool enough to handle.
- Mix the mince, garlic, cinnamon, cumin, allspice, rice, dates, zest, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
- Peel the onions, ensuring the pieces stay intact. Add a spoonful of the mixture to each piece, then place them cut-side down in a deep baking dish.
- Combine the tamarind, stock, and sugar in a small jug. Pour over the onion and drizzle with a bit of oil.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Roast the onions for 30 minutes until they’re golden and cooked through.