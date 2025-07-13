Indulgent and effortlessly impressive, these eclairs strike the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
These are light and delicious. Peanut butter and chocolate - complemented by a hint of sea salt - go perfectly together. All the components can be prepared well in advance, so just assemble them on the day.
Makes 24
- Preheat the oven to 220C and line two baking trays with baking paper.
- To make the eclairs, place the water and butter in a pot and bring them to a boil to melt the butter. Stir in the salt and flour over the heat for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and allow it to cool. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Beat for 1 minute, then add the eggs one at a time, ensuring they are fully incorporated. Beat for another minute.
- Fill a piping bag with the choux pastry using a 1cm nozzle—pipe 5cm eclairs. Place them in the oven for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 20C for 20 minutes. Avoid opening the oven until the end.
- Use a wooden spoon to keep the oven door slightly open while they cool.
- For the custard, heat the milk until it reaches boiling point.
- Beat the egg yolks, sugar, vanilla paste, and cornflour until light and creamy. Gradually incorporate the hot milk, scraping down the sides to assist with mixing. Return the mixture to the pot and bring to a simmer for 2 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in 50g of butter. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and allow it to cool completely.
- Beat the remaining butter in a mixer until it’s light and creamy. Gradually add the custard in two or three portions, mixing until smooth. Then, incorporate the peanut butter until well combined. Transfer the custard to a bowl and store it until needed.
- To prepare the ganache, bring the cream to a boil. Add the chocolate and stir until it’s smooth. Allow it to cool until it’s spreadable.
- To fill the eclairs, split them open. Pipe in some custard and place the top back on. Spread with ganache and sprinkle a bit of sea salt to finish. Refrigerate until ready to serve.