Impress your friends and family with this fancy and indulgent twist on French toast.
Decadent chocolate French toast — what better way to start your day! Or to put you to sleep. The pineapple will caramelise in its natural sugars, becoming golden and full of flavour.
MACADAMIA AND CHOCOLATE FRENCH TOAST Serves 4
50g caster sugar ½ cup cream 100g dark chocolate 100g macadamia nuts, lightly toasted 4 eggs, whisked ½ cup milk 1 tsp vanilla essence 20g butter 8 slices of brioche or other bread 8 slices of fresh pineapple Chocolate sauce ½ cup cream 50g chocolate
- In a heavy frying pan, add the sugar. Gradually heat it until it melts and turns a caramel colour. Incorporate the cream. The sugar may clump, but keep stirring until it dissolves.
- Add the chocolate, stirring until melted and smooth. Remove and cool. Chop half the nuts finely and stir through the chocolate mixture.
- Whisk the eggs, milk and vanilla in a large bowl.
- Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Dip the brioche into the egg mixture, then fry for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Continue with the remaining brioche.
- Fry the sliced pineapple in the same pan for 2 minutes on each side.
- For the chocolate sauce, bring the cream to a boil and stir through the chocolate until smooth.
- To assemble, stack the brioche slices, spread with the nutty chocolate and pineapple, and continue. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and add any remaining nuts.