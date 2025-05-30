Homely recipes for those not keen on venturing out over the long weekend.

Presented with an extra weekend day, people generally fall into two categories: those who get out and about, and those who stick close to home.

We’ve rounded up great walks and href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/viva/food-drink/jesse-mulligan-auckland-restaurant-recommendations-where-to-go-for-a-group-lunch-and-outdoor-dining/J34FDJUBANGPVGRXXMANJKSCUA/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/viva/food-drink/jesse-mulligan-auckland-restaurant-recommendations-where-to-go-for-a-group-lunch-and-outdoor-dining/J34FDJUBANGPVGRXXMANJKSCUA/">restaurant recommendations for the former, but the recipes below are aimed at the latter camp: foodies who prefer time enjoyed in their own domain.

Some are projects more involved, like a two-day bread loaf that you can chip away at over the course of the weekend, while others can be whipped up easily when the craving for something comforting hits. All 20 are utterly delicious.

Photo / Issy Croker

There’s a whole banana in each serving of these pancakes but the flavour doesn’t pervade, instead lending substance and natural sweetness. They’re protein-rich too, thanks to the addition of binding quinoa flakes.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich.

This wholesome loaf is filled with plump raisins and gently spiced with the softly nutty flavour of Roobios. It makes a great host present, but an even better gift to yourself. It keeps for four days in an airtight container and tastes great toasted for breakfast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With patience, you can absolutely nail these cafe favourite pastries at home. Start the dough the evening before, and you’ll have them ready, warm from the oven ahead of your morning commute (they only bake for about 20 minutes, around the same length of time it takes for your morning coffee to kick in).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Unrushed, but uncomplicated, this bread recipe utilises slow fermentation, producing a scrummy loaf without the faff of sourdough.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Baking-wise, it’s hard to best apples in autumn. While a crumble is a go-to for an easy comforting mid-week dessert, if you have more time for a baking project, this old-fashioned pie with homemade pastry is well worth the effort.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The recipe for these homemade treats describes them being finished with a ‘delicate’ dusting of sugar, but the good thing about making your own is you get to measure with your heart. The filling too is dealer’s choice: jam, chocolate spread or custard would work spectacularly.

European and Indian cuisine meld in this eggless bread pudding from Hyderabad that could be brunch or dessert. Saffron and edible silver leaf add opulence, ensuring it’s a special dish no matter when you serve it.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Utilising canned stone fruit in this comforting pud is a sure-fire way to brighten up a dull winter evening. It takes about 40 minutes to bake, so is a good one to pop in the oven as you sit down for dinner.

Perfect for afternoon tea, or supper with a side salad, these Moroccan morsels are as versatile as they are moreish. Adapt to use whichever fresh cheese, herbs and pastry sheets you have on hand. A finishing glaze of honey and sprinkle of sesame seeds shouldn’t be skipped though.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Kimchi flavours develop over time, but it can also be enjoyed when fresh and crunchy. This vibrant version – incorporating ginger, carrot and radish – keeps for a fortnight so make it this weekend and enjoy next weekend too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slathered over your chook, and basting the fennel gently caramelising underneath, a special mustardy butter that also incorporates horseradish, garlic and tarragon is the key to this restaurant-quality roast chicken.

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Indulgent and unctuous, these beef short ribs offer a double dose of warmth. They are cooked low and slow over six hours in which they take on deeply aromatic flavours from chilli, anise, cumin and coriander.

In this cookbook, MasterChef: The Masters at Home, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay selected this roast pork shoulder as the dish he’d make with the luxury of a day at home to potter away in the kitchen. It’s a supreme Sunday roast to serve on an autumn afternoon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This hearty beef and beer pie toes the line between cooking project and fuss-free feeding. It has a cook time nearing four hours, but the majority of it is hands-off oven time.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow cooking doesn’t only bring the best out of meat. In this casserole, jackfruit and eggplants slowly melt down into a jammy tangle with chipotle peppers, tomato passata and ground spices.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This redolent rendang spends two-and-a-half hours in the oven, filling the house with mouth-watering aromas as it simmers down to sticky and savoury curry. You’ll want to tuck in as soon as it’s ready, but the flavours are even better the day after cooking and because it makes 4-6 servings, you can be the judge of that.

Photo / @raquelpelzel Instagram.

Raquel Pelzel’s indulgent version of a grilled cheese sandwich gets terrific tang from wholegrain mustard and a hefty hit of umami from miso butter and slowly caramelised onions.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Preserved lemons are easy to make, but need about four weeks to mellow and pickle in their juices. So if you get a batch on to brew this weekend, you’ll be able to use them to add bright tang to decadent tagines, sauces and dishes all winter long.

Photo / Babiche Martens