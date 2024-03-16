Spice up your meals with homemade kimchi.

Kimchi does get better after time, but it can also be enjoyed when fresh and crunchy. Said to be great for your gut, it’s also ideal when there is a crowd, adding flavour to various dishes. Gochugaru (red chilli flakes) are available from your local supermarket.

LEMON AND GINGER KIMCHI RECIPE Makes 4 cups

1 Chinese cabbage 1 Chinese cabbage ¼ cup salt ¼ cup salt 1 medium carrot, coarsely grated 1 medium carrot, coarsely grated 4 radishes, chopped into sticks 4 radishes, chopped into sticks 2 spring onion, sliced 2 spring onion, sliced

Pickle 1 Tbsp gochugaru 1 Tbsp gochugaru 1 Tbsp caster sugar 1 Tbsp caster sugar 2 Tbsp grated ginger 2 Tbsp grated ginger 2 tsp fish sauce 2 tsp fish sauce ¼ cup lemon juice ¼ cup lemon juice 1 Tbsp chopped chives 1 Tbsp chopped chives

Cut the cabbage into four, lengthways. Place it into a colander and sprinkle the salt on to all the leaves. Leave for 2 hours, turning it once, allowing all the water to drip out. Then, wash and pat the cabbage dry. While the cabbage sits, make the pickle sauce. Place the gochugaru, sugar, ginger, fish sauce, lemon juice and chopped chives into a small jug. Shred the cabbage into 1-2cm slices and place into a large bowl. Add the carrot, radish and spring onions. Pour over the pickle sauce, stirring through. Store in jars in the fridge until needed. It can be eaten on the same day or kept in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Vegetarian stuffed peppers with couscous. Simply fill them with couscous, some avocado and a drizzle of yoghurt dressing.

