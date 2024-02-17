Like cheese and potatoes? Consider this your next side dish.

Cheese and potatoes, yum. Making the pea puree at the last minute will ensure it stays a vibrant green colour, adding to the visual feast. Get creative with your cucumbers, slicing and chopping, or making ribbons with a potato peeler.

PEA PUREE, CRISPY POTATOES AND PARMESAN RECIPE Serves 4

Pea puree 1 cup cooked peas 1 cup cooked peas 1 clove garlic 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp capers 1 Tbsp capers 1 Tbsp juice from the capers 1 Tbsp juice from the capers 2 tsp lemon zest 2 tsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp toasted pine nuts 2 Tbsp toasted pine nuts Salt and pepper, to taste Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad 500g new potatoes 500g new potatoes 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 cup grated parmesan 1 cup grated parmesan ½ telegraph cucumber ½ telegraph cucumber 1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts 1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts

Preheat the oven to 200C. Boil the potatoes in salted water for 10-15 minutes or until softened. Remove and drain. Tip them onto an oiled baking tray. Using the back of a spoon, crush them roughly. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle over the garlic. Bake for 10 minutes. Then add the parmesan and season, and place back in the oven for a further 8 minutes or until golden and very crispy. While the potatoes are cooking, make the puree. Using a stick blender blitz the peas, garlic, capers and juice, lemon zest and juice, pine nuts, salt and pepper to taste. Smother the puree on to a large platter or plates. Chop some of the cucumber and peel some into ribbons. Place on to the platter. Top with the crispy potatoes. Sprinkle over the pine nuts and dot any extra puree around.

